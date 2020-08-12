BuckeyeGrove - Fact or Fiction: Spring football can work

*****

1. Spring football can work.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I don’t see it being nearly the same. So many players will opt out for the NFL Draft (the combine is in February and the draft in April) that the stars we expect to see - like Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields - just won’t be able to play, whether they want to or not. And how can we expect student-athletes to play football in the spring and then in the fall again? We’re talking about the potential for serious injury, overwork and big-time stress. Gorney’s take: FICTION. This is a complicated topic, but I don’t see how this can work. Almost all the top college football players will skip a spring season to prepare for the NFL Combine and NFL Draft, and I can’t blame them.

This is such a mess and I just don’t see why playing in the spring is any better than playing in the fall, other than the hope of a widely available and successful vaccine comes by that time. If I had to guess, the spring season will be canceled as well, and then players that want an extra year of eligibility will just get it for the following fall.

*****

2. Tunmise Adeleye will be one of many Big Ten commits to de-commit.

Tunmise Adeleye (Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. This is just a guess, as this situation has never occurred before with the postponement of college football, but I have a feeling every Power Five conference will eventually cave and postpone the season. And that will even things out. The five-star was supposed to play this season at IMG Academy in Florida, but he’s staying home in Texas and will likely choose between Alabama and Texas A&M, according to early rumors. But I don’t see the Ohio State class imploding in a mass exodus of recruits away from the Big Ten despite the conference being the first to give up. Gorney’s take: FACT. This is a complete guess because we are in totally uncharted waters, but when a five-star who was committed to Ohio State decides to go elsewhere, then nobody is safe in this recruiting cycle. The early indications are that most recruits are going to stick with their schools and then navigate through these tumultuous times happily committed - and happy to just have a spot available.

But just looking at the top of the Big Ten team rankings, Michigan has a heavy presence of commits from the West and the Southeast, and Ohio State has a solid group from the Southeast. With uncertainty could come an attraction to staying closer to home.



*****

3. The recruiting calendar will change drastically.