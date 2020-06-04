National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE FACT OR FICTION: Alabama will have top defense in SEC





1. Of the national title contenders, the loss of spring hurts Georgia the most.

Spencer Rattler (AP)

Farrell’s take: FACT. The reason I say this isn’t because they are breaking in a new quarterback in Jamie Newman who has to learn a whole new offense. That’s hard enough, but the loss of so many offensive linemen is troubling to me. Georgia has talent waiting in the wings led by Jamaree Salyer, but continuity and chemistry along the offensive line is developed on the field and Andrew Thomas and Cade Mays among others are gone. This is my main concern for UGA, but they are still national title contenders because of that defense. Gorney’s take: FICTION. There are two teams that are hurt more than Georgia: LSU and Oklahoma. The Tigers had 14 players taken in the NFL Draft including quarterback Joe Burrow, so LSU will be working in a new quarterback in a hungry SEC looking to knock the national champs off the top spot. Spring football would have been crucial for Myles Brennan to gain real chemistry with the offense and a ton was lost on defense as well.

Oklahoma is working in new quarterback Spencer Rattler and lost first-rounder CeeDee Lamb along with two key parts on defense in LB Kenneth Murray and DL Neville Gallimore won’t be easily replaced. Georgia was hurt by no spring ball but LSU and Oklahoma were hurt more.

2. Tanner Morgan is the best QB in college football after Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I like Morgan a lot and think he’s a sleeper to be a late first-rounder next year with a huge year, but give me Sam Howell. After what he did last season — 38 TDs and only 7 picks with 3,641 yards as a true freshman — he’s one of the top three quarterbacks in college football and I have him right behind Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Morgan has a lot of ability and Minnesota is once again a team to watch in the Big Ten West this season, but there are a few quarterbacks ahead of him. Mississippi State transfer K.J. Costello is one of them and he should shine in coach Mike Leach’s offense in Starkville. I would also take Georgia transfer Jamie Newman, who had a great career at Wake Forest and could be the missing piece to get Georgia a national title. Texas’ Sam Ehlinger should also be in the conversation along with Howell and others. And let’s not forget about North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, who could be in the Lawrence/Fields conversation for the best QB in college football.

3. Ohio State has the best defense in the Big Ten.

Shaun Wade