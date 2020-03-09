National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. WR Emeka Egbuka is a lock for Ohio State.

Emeka Egbuka

Farrell’s take: FICTION. Emeka Egbuka has been rumored to be a strong lean to Ohio State recently and the Buckeyes have a great shot at picking up his commitment, but he’s certainly not a lock. LSU, Washington, Clemson and others are also in the mix for the five-star prospect. The Buckeyes could land Egbuka in the end, but this appears to be a closer race than many think. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Ohio State has definitely captured Egbuka’s attention, but it’s too early to say he’s a lock to the Buckeyes, although I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he ends up there. The five-star wore LSU gloves to a 7-on-7 tournament this weekend and the Tigers intrigue him a lot. So does Clemson, Washington and others plus Georgia just recently offered.

Egbuka also visited Oregon over the weekend so that cannot go unnoticed. The five-star could go anywhere and Ohio State might be the landing spot, but it’s too early to say it’s a lock.

2. Florida can finish with the No.1 class in 2021.

Tyreak Sapp (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Gators are No 1 right now in 2021 recruiting and Tim Brewster has been a great addition, but Florida also has more commitments than anyone else and the program's average star ranking of 3.71 is not high enough to remain No 1. However, rankings are far from over as we have four more update cycles for 2021 so anything can happen. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are more likely. Gorney’s take: FACT. It’s probably unlikely Florida stays No. 1 throughout this recruiting cycle but it’s definitely possible, especially if the Gators can wrap up a bunch of top in-state players. The top-rated player in the state, five-star defensive end Tyreak Sapp, is already committed and then there’s a huge opportunity for Florida since the next six in-state prospects remain uncommitted. If Florida can really dial it up offensively this season and get the attention of Jacorey Brooks or Mario Williams or others, the Gators do have a shot at the top prize.

3. Mack Brown is a top-10 recruiter as a head coach.

Mack Brown (AP Images)