Fact or Fiction: Mack Brown is a top-10 recruiter as head coach
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Florida State decommits; Georgia's national title hopes
CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
1. WR Emeka Egbuka is a lock for Ohio State.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Emeka Egbuka has been rumored to be a strong lean to Ohio State recently and the Buckeyes have a great shot at picking up his commitment, but he’s certainly not a lock. LSU, Washington, Clemson and others are also in the mix for the five-star prospect. The Buckeyes could land Egbuka in the end, but this appears to be a closer race than many think.
Gorney’s take: FICTION. Ohio State has definitely captured Egbuka’s attention, but it’s too early to say he’s a lock to the Buckeyes, although I wouldn’t be at all surprised if he ends up there. The five-star wore LSU gloves to a 7-on-7 tournament this weekend and the Tigers intrigue him a lot. So does Clemson, Washington and others plus Georgia just recently offered.
Egbuka also visited Oregon over the weekend so that cannot go unnoticed. The five-star could go anywhere and Ohio State might be the landing spot, but it’s too early to say it’s a lock.
2. Florida can finish with the No.1 class in 2021.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Gators are No 1 right now in 2021 recruiting and Tim Brewster has been a great addition, but Florida also has more commitments than anyone else and the program's average star ranking of 3.71 is not high enough to remain No 1. However, rankings are far from over as we have four more update cycles for 2021 so anything can happen. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State are more likely.
Gorney’s take: FACT. It’s probably unlikely Florida stays No. 1 throughout this recruiting cycle but it’s definitely possible, especially if the Gators can wrap up a bunch of top in-state players. The top-rated player in the state, five-star defensive end Tyreak Sapp, is already committed and then there’s a huge opportunity for Florida since the next six in-state prospects remain uncommitted. If Florida can really dial it up offensively this season and get the attention of Jacorey Brooks or Mario Williams or others, the Gators do have a shot at the top prize.
3. Mack Brown is a top-10 recruiter as a head coach.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I don’t believe Mack Brown was on my list of the top 10 recruiting head coaches when I last released it, but that appears to be a mistake. He’s killing it at North Carolina and continues to reel in top prospects. And let’s not forget guys like Tommy Thigpen, who is an amazing recruiters on his staff. I’ll re-do my top 10 head coaching recruiters shortly and Brown will be there. Heck, he could be in the top five.
Gorney’s take: FACT. Top-10 is tough because there are so many excellent recruiters who are also head coaches, but after the job Brown did with the 2020 class and now starting off incredibly well in 2021, he has to be included. The Tar Heels are dominating with in-state prospects, getting early commitments and building something special in Chapel Hill. Brown can coach, he has a really excellent way of recruiting and while other high-profile names would be on that list as well, Brown cannot be forgotten.