Fact or Fiction: Kedon Slovis will equal Kenny Pickett's success at Pitt
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
1. Kedon Slovis will have the same success as Kenny Pickett at Pitt.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. He can’t, he just can’t. This is nothing against Slovis, who has a ton of talent and potential, but with offensive coordinator Mark Whipple gone and how long it took for Pickett to become a Heisman finalist it’s just not fair to expect 4,300 yards and 42 touchdowns. But you know Slovis will be compared to his predecessor and expectations will be high.
2. Jack Miller will make an impact at Florida.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. This is an odd choice for me, as I think Miller - who is transferring from Ohio State to Florida - would have been better off heading out West and perhaps back home at Arizona. Emory Jones still hasn’t left, Anthony Richardson has a ton of potential, and obviously new head coach Billy Napier will add depth at quarterback as he recruits.
Yes, Napier recruited Miller hard - and the former four-star has some talent, for sure. But as of today he would be QB3, which is why it seems odd to me.
3. Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs will start for Alabama next season.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Alabama needs a feature back with Brian Robinson leaving, and the rest of the crop has been injury prone so far. Enter the speedster Gibbs, who was impressive at Georgia Tech as a runner and receiver. Alabama went after Gibbs for a reason, and that reason is for him to be a Najee Harris-type in its offense.