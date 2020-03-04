Fact or Fiction: Irish, Bama recruiting; Ohio State as DE U
National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
*****
*****
1) Notre Dame can finish top five in recruiting.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Brian Kelly raised some eyebrows around National Signing Day when he said Notre Dame should be reeling in top five classes. But is that possible? The Irish are in the top five right now for 2021 but it’s not sustainable.
Why? Academics and a lack of fertile recruiting territory will keep the Irish in the 8-12 range most years because they just can’t offer every kid with a pulse and they are usually working on the road. The days of Illinois and other states near Indiana producing elite talent the Irish can load up on are over. This day and age of recruiting is much harder for a school such as Notre Dame despite tradition.
Gorney’s take: FACT. It would be difficult for Notre Dame to finish in the top five every recruiting cycle, but certainly not impossible and history is on my side. The Irish had the third-best recruiting classes overall in 2013 and 2008, finished seventh twice in Rivals' history dating back to 2002 and ninth nationally in 2011.
There is some precedent for Notre Dame recruiting as well as any team in the country but it’s getting tougher. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State are routinely in that upper echelon. LSU isn’t going anywhere, Oregon is emerging and so the challenges ahead. But not many schools in the country – if any at all – offer the academic and athletic experience of Notre Dame. The Irish just can’t miss on any prospects to consistently be in the top five.
*****
2) Ohio State is clearly Defensive End U.
Farrell’s take: FACT. You can make a case for other schools if you want, but just stop it. With Joey and Nick Bosa and now Chase Young, Ohio State is Defensive End U. hands down. And Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith and Jack Sawyer will continue the tradition. Who’s your choice other than Ohio State? I’d love to hear it.
Gorney’s take: FACT. I will pick Ohio State here as well, but it’s closer than Farrell wants us to believe. The Buckeyes not only have pumped elite defensive ends into the NFL, but the conveyor belt is full with Young next and then a lot of talented players already on the roster or getting to Columbus soon.
But let’s not forget Clemson, which already has Clelin Ferrell and others in the league and then the backlog is amazing with Xavier Thomas, Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy in the coming years and don’t forget No. 1 overall prospect in 2021, Korey Foreman, is already committed to the Tigers.
*****
3) Alabama’s slow start in 2021 is worrisome.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. With only two commitments and a recent de-commitment from Texas defensive back Latrell McCutchin, Alabama fans might be a bit worried. Don’t be. As long as Nick Saban is around then Alabama will get theirs and finish in the top five in recruiting. And the Tide are near the top for so many great players in 2021 that there is nothing to worry about. Just relax.
Gorney’s take: FACT. There is some reason to be worried here, not that Alabama is going to struggle putting together an impressive class, but that it’s getting much harder to do than in recent years when the Crimson Tide just picked basically whomever they wanted.
There are currently 14 five-stars in this class. Four are already committed elsewhere and does Alabama lead for any of the other 10? I’d say no at this point. Alabama will be just fine, but Georgia has won the last three recruiting titles and that alone has to be bothersome for the Crimson Tide.