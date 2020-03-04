Farrell’s take: FICTION. Brian Kelly raised some eyebrows around National Signing Day when he said Notre Dame should be reeling in top five classes. But is that possible? The Irish are in the top five right now for 2021 but it’s not sustainable.



Why? Academics and a lack of fertile recruiting territory will keep the Irish in the 8-12 range most years because they just can’t offer every kid with a pulse and they are usually working on the road. The days of Illinois and other states near Indiana producing elite talent the Irish can load up on are over. This day and age of recruiting is much harder for a school such as Notre Dame despite tradition.

Gorney’s take: FACT. It would be difficult for Notre Dame to finish in the top five every recruiting cycle, but certainly not impossible and history is on my side. The Irish had the third-best recruiting classes overall in 2013 and 2008, finished seventh twice in Rivals' history dating back to 2002 and ninth nationally in 2011.



There is some precedent for Notre Dame recruiting as well as any team in the country but it’s getting tougher. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State are routinely in that upper echelon. LSU isn’t going anywhere, Oregon is emerging and so the challenges ahead. But not many schools in the country – if any at all – offer the academic and athletic experience of Notre Dame. The Irish just can’t miss on any prospects to consistently be in the top five.