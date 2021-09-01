Fact or Fiction: Hudson Card will take the Texas job and run with it

1. Hudson Card will take the Texas job and run with it.

Hudson Card (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FACT. I like Casey Thompson and his upside, and I know Steve Sarkisian said he would play, but this is Card’s job to lose. I don’t think the new coach will have a quick hook. From everything I’ve heard, Card is the better fit for what Sark wants to do and he has the talent to have early success – and apparently a long leash.

*****

2. Zeb Noland starting is a bad debut for Shane Beamer.

Zeb Noland with Iowa State in 2018 (USA Today)

Farrell’s take: FACT. Yes, South Carolina is starting a grad assistant who has a year of eligibility left. Noland, who last played for North Dakota State after three seasons at Iowa State, steps in as Luke Doty gets healthy. It’s not Beamer’s fault that the cupboard is nearly empty at the position, but having a quirky situation like this to debut with is a bit odd. It seems like something a desperate team - not an SEC team - would do. We’ll see how it works out for the new head coach.

*****

3. Quinn Ewers' $1.4 million name, image and likeness deal will be a rarity for incoming freshmen.

Quinn Ewers (USA Today)