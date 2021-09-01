Fact or Fiction: Hudson Card will take the Texas job and run with it
In today’s Fact or Fiction, national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
1. Hudson Card will take the Texas job and run with it.
Farrell’s take: FACT. I like Casey Thompson and his upside, and I know Steve Sarkisian said he would play, but this is Card’s job to lose. I don’t think the new coach will have a quick hook. From everything I’ve heard, Card is the better fit for what Sark wants to do and he has the talent to have early success – and apparently a long leash.
2. Zeb Noland starting is a bad debut for Shane Beamer.
Farrell’s take: FACT. Yes, South Carolina is starting a grad assistant who has a year of eligibility left. Noland, who last played for North Dakota State after three seasons at Iowa State, steps in as Luke Doty gets healthy.
It’s not Beamer’s fault that the cupboard is nearly empty at the position, but having a quirky situation like this to debut with is a bit odd. It seems like something a desperate team - not an SEC team - would do. We’ll see how it works out for the new head coach.
3. Quinn Ewers' $1.4 million name, image and likeness deal will be a rarity for incoming freshmen.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. Ever hear of Arch Manning? He’s going to break the bank in NIL earnings and more star players will come down the pike. Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler has already made millions, and elite quarterbacks will be landing massive NIL deals despite the concern that the transfer portal awaits and could diminish a player's value in college if he plays for two teams.
But getting a head start on the next NFL franchise player is something many huge agents, marketing companies and apparel companies are going to continue to work on.