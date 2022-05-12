Fact or Fiction: Francis Mauigoa will stay in the Southeast

Rivals national recruiting analyst Ryan Wright along with Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney, Kelly Quinlan from JacketsOnline.com and Zack Carpenter from ScarletAndGrayReport.com tackle three college football recruiting topics in the Southeast.

1. Francis Mauigoa will play college football in the Southeast.

Wright’s take: FACT. By the time Francis Mauigoa signs his National Letter of Intent he will have spent the last two years of his life in Florida. Each time I have talked to Mauigoa, he always mentions reaching out to his former IMG teammates about the culture of different teams with a big recurring one being Florida. Miami may be in contention with its staff doing a great job recruiting him since their time at Oregon, but the Gators are rolling. It helps that Mauigoa's offensive line teammate Knijeah Harris just committed to Florida. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Tennessee is making a serious run and there is no question the Vols have a lot of pull in recruiting right now. Florida could be interesting, and Miami is another school to watch but my guess is that Mauigoa heads back West for college. I’ve been told his family, who is from American Samoa, wants him closer so it’s easier to see him play. USC makes a lot of sense especially with a new coaching staff there but watch Oregon, too.

2. Ohio State will land six or more Rivals250 players from the state of Florida in 2023 class.

Wright’s take: FICTION. Ohio State running amuck in the Sunshine State is a topic that sways from one week to the next. The thing that has changed in its dominance pulling any 2023 Florida talent it wants is the rise of the Gators and the always heavy influence of the Crimson Tide. Keeping the rankings as is, there are 37 prospects from Florida ranked in the Rivals250; the Buckeyes have one in running back Mark Fletcher. The plus side, Brandon Inniss and Daemon Fagan may join American Heritage running back teammate Fletcher in Columbus giving three. Damon Wilson is liking Ohio State but has yet to set an official there. Troy Bowles is a good possibility. John Walker’s last official will be to Florida, and he could be joining some other in-state players making the move to Gainesville. Unless something happens otherwise, it feels like Lehigh running back Richard Young is a lean to Alabama. Carpenter’s take: FACT: Some of this answer hinges on where Ohio State’s four current commits from Florida fall in the rankings by the time they sign. Mark Fletcher is the lone commit in the Rivals250 while Cedrick Hawkins lurks just on the fringe, and Bryson Rodgers and Dijon Johnson are deeper down the list. But if at least two of those three work their way into the top 250 then I feel fully confident here. I range from great (Brandon Inniss) to really good (Carnell Tate) with where the Buckeyes stand with those five-star receivers, especially following Dylan Raiola’s commitment in the 2024 class. So that would give them five such players if two out of Hawkins, Rodgers and Johnson make a rise. That would leave the Buckeyes with just one more to sign out of the other six guys in the Rivals250 who they have been prioritizing: Richard Young, Damon Wilson, Troy Bowles, John Walker, Daemon Fagan and Keon Keeley (Notre Dame commit). Bowles and Walker are the ones I feel best about among that group. Both will take official visits to Columbus on the last weekend of June. Young’s recruitment is an Ohio State-Alabama battle, and the Crimson Tide have swung momentum their way. He is tentatively scheduled for an official visit June 24-26. We will see if that visit happens. If it does, the Buckeyes will be fully in the game. Also want to mention: Daniel Harris is well outside the top 250, but he is a guy who hasn’t been talked about a ton who could absolutely end up in Ohio State’s class. He will take an official visit in June. I would not be shocked at all if he winds up as one of the Buckeyes’ three cornerbacks in the class to join Johnson and either Kayin Lee or Christian Gray.

3. Time to panic for Georgia Tech fans looking at 2023 recruiting class.

