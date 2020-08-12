Bubbling up after the anger, frustration and disappointment that flooded the minds of the vocal masses on Tuesday was a series of burning questions for Big Ten brass; a desire for clarification that may have softened the blow of a college football season postponed.

Those answers didn’t come immediately from conference commissioner Kevin Warren, whose long-winded but vague responses on the Big Ten Network seemed to underscore the public outcry of dodgy leadership in regards to the decision-making process.

Ultimately, Warren and top-level Big Ten officials had too many questions of their own to proceed with a season in the fall.

“As we asked questions two weeks ago, some questions were answered,” Warren said. “But then you ask more questions, and then maybe those questions are answered, but then there’s new questions, and then you ask questions even today.”

One pressing question on the tip of many tongues at 3 p.m. Tuesday was, what changed? Just six days prior, the Big Ten released a revised conference schedule along with conference-wide medical protocols that set the stage for preseason camp to resume, with the season opener slated for Sept. 3.



