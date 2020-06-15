BuckeyeGrove - Ezekiel Elliott reportedly tests positive for COVID-19

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that he confirmed the positive test with Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux on Monday, though the Buckeyes' No. 3 all-time leading rusher is reportedly asymptomatic.

COVID-19 continues to raise questions surrounding the scheduled start of the football season, as Dallas Cowboys star and former Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott has reportedly tested positive.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good.

Elliott was just one of several players on the Cowboys and Houston Texans to test positive, according to reports.

Texas has experienced a spike in COVID-19 cases as of late, as CBS News reported that the state hit a record-high number of hospitalizations for the virus on Sunday.

The university of Houston football program had six players test positive this past week, resulting in the suspension of all voluntary workouts for student-athletes.

Members of the Ohio State football team returned to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center for the opening of voluntary workouts on June 8.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that an NCAA oversight committee for college football recommended guidelines for a preseason practice schedule that would begin July 13.