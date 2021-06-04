We don’t have to remind you that the Buckeyes’ first home test to open the 2021 college football season will not be a Group of Five pushover, but rather the two-time reigning Pac-12 champion Oregon Ducks, who will likely be ranked among the top 20 teams in the country come Sept. 11.

Oregon athletic director Rob Mullens recently said in an appearance on SiriusXM radio that the game will provide the Ducks the opportunity to “show what Pac-12 football is like”, and those comments got us thinking.

Dating back to the dawn of the 21st century, just how good has Ohio State been against Pac-12 –– well, the Pac-10 up until 2011 –– competition?

We looked back through the past couple decades and crunched some numbers to find some quantifiable answers to that question, and you can check out our findings down below.