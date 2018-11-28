Ticker
Exploiting Mismatches

Ohio State redshirt junior receiver K.J. Hill takes a crossing route for a big gain against Michigan.
Andy Anders • BuckeyeGrove.com
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- Michigan redshirt senior corner Brandon Watson had a rough go of it Saturday.

Early Ohio State freshman receiver Chris Olave caught two touchdown passes after beating the defensive back on a crossing route and a vertical. Redshirt junior receiver K.J. Hill hit him for another long gain in between the two Olave strikes. In half two he drew multiple drive-extending penalties, and after that another touchdown caught over his head by senior receiver Parris Campbell.

The Buckeyes found a mismatch and attacked, knowing the speed and depth of their receiver unit gave them the upper hand against Watson Saturday. That's what you do against man coverage.

