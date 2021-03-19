BuckeyeGrove - Expectations for Ohio State's 2021 NCAA Tournament run

Simply having March Madness back in our lives in the first place after last year’s COVID-19 shutdown is enough to bring joy to the sporting masses, but that doesn’t necessarily mean every team in the tournament is playing with house money. Each program in the 64-team field has expectations set for itself, even if their goals are on a sliding scale, and Ohio State is no exception. A national championship win may not be the bar, but with a Buckeye team that might just be the best in quite some time, we here at BuckeyeGrove have some thoughts on what level of achievement could be counted as a success, and what might constitute a failure for Ohio State. Our team writers Griffin Strom, Jacob Benge and Marcus Horton all weighed in on that topic ahead of the Buckeyes’ tournament-opener against Oral Roberts on Friday afternoon. ALSO: Which team has best shot to upset OSU in first three rounds?

Griffin: Sweet 16 or bust

Ohio State hasn't been past the Round of 32 since the days of Aaron Craft and Deshaun Thomas. (AP Photos)

In a season where the Buckeyes earned both their first Big Ten championship game appearance and highest NCAA Tournament seed since 2013, it’s only fitting that Ohio State gets past another hurdle that was last cleared by that same group. At a minimum, Ohio State must go beyond the Round of 32, which means winning two games in the tournament; something no Buckeye team has done since Thad Matta’s Deshaun Watson and Aaron Craft-led team eight years ago. That bunch finished the season No. 7 in the AP Poll, which just so happens to be exactly where the current Buckeye team sits in the poll heading into Friday’s first round matchup against Oral Roberts in Indianapolis. The 2012-13 team won three games as a No. 2 seed in the tournament, beating Iona, Iowa State and Arizona to claim a spot in the Elite Eight, but ultimately suffered an upset loss to Fred VanVleet and a couple of other unassuming future NBA players on a surprise Wichita State team. This year’s team probably should reach the same stage, with Arkansas standing as the highest seed that the Buckeyes could possibly run into during the first three games, and given that Ohio State already has wins over multiple No. 1 seeds, even a Final Four berth would not be shocking. RELATED: 10 players to watch in the South region of the NCAA Tournament But two wins is the bar that must be cleared; a mark that Chris Holtmann has not yet gotten to with the Buckeyes, and one that would prove that the program is trending upwards, if that wasn’t already obvious from the way this season has gone so far.

Jacob: Elite Eight

Picked seventh to finish in the conference preseason media poll or picked seventh in KenPom or picked seventh overall, this Ohio State basketball team has shown they’re much different than whatever expectations or projections placed upon them. Sure, an Elite Eight expectation may be a bit high for a team that hasn’t past the Round of 32 in about eight years. However, last time the Buckeyes were seeded as high as No. 2, they made it to the Elite Eight in 2013. Ohio State reached the Final Four just one year prior, again second-seeded. Neither of Ohio State’s three potential opponents through the Round of 32 rank higher than 37th according to KenPom. Slowing the nation’s 12th-best scoring offense and following it with another win over either a team boasting a former five-star guard in Florida’s sophomore Tre Mann or a team in Virginia Tech that has played half as many games as Ohio State since the start of February should be enough for Chris Holtmann to make it as far as he has as a head coach (Sweet Sixteen with Butler in 2017). The scoring defenses of the Buckeyes’ three potential Sweet Sixteen matchups rank within the top-24, except Colgate. Junior forward Duane Washington Jr. has scored at least 15 points in five-straight games, and the hunger from those who’ve not played in March Madness, like forwards sophomore E.J. Liddell and redshirt-junior Justice Sueing, could push the Ohio State offense into building a run in the big dance. The regular-season schedule undoubtedly tested the resilience of the Ohio State ballclub, and that was particularly true in their final stretch and run to the Big Ten Tournament Final. Seven of Ohio State’s last eight opponents qualified for the NCAA Tournament, and the Buckeyes shot at least 40% in each game. The Buckeyes defeated two No. 1’s, one No. 2, and one No. 4 during the regular season. Mackey Arena is a bit of a familiar floor given Ohio State has made the trip in three of the last four seasons, but most of the Buckeyes played just once on its hardwood, which came Dec. 16, 2020. Finding a scoring balance similar to its overtime win over then-fourth-seeded Purdue in the conference-quarterfinal, which saw five Buckeyes reach double-digit scoring and eight players score at least three points, will be the biggest challenge for Ohio State. The bar for Ohio State should be two wins, but it has shown it is capable of much, much more, and an Elite Eight appearance will show the Buckeyes are just as strong as other Big Ten programs.

Marcus: Set a precedent for the future