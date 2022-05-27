Expectations begin to hit Ohio State ahead of 2022

Brian Hartline doesn’t put expectations on things. That’s not his job. That's for those outside of the program.

The Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator's role is simply to lead his players no matter what path they may be on, he said, guiding them to the goal each member os his room shares.

“Everyone’s got a common goal. And everyone’s got different paths. Everyone understands that,” Hartline said. “We’re just staying on our path and when we look up, we’re going to be really happy at the end of the day.”

But like it or not, those outside expectations are already hitting Ohio State.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly has the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team according to his SP+ preseason projections based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history, 2.1 points above reigning national champion Georgia.

Ohio State is also the third-ranked favorite behind the Bulldogs and Alabama per BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship, with a significant margin between the Buckeyes and No. 4 Clemson.

These outside expectations are real, something Ryan Day feels as he begins what he calls the "heavy lifting" before heading into the preseason, digging through cut ups of spring practice.

It's not the kind of attention he likes to have surrounding his program.

“The worst, the last thing we want to see is ourselves at the top of anything,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan Wednesday when asked about the SP+ rankings. “You want to come in and want to prove yourself every day. If you don’t have the mentality that you’re going to prove yourself on the field every single week with competitive stamina, it doesn’t work. And so these guys are still 18, 19, 20, 21-year-old guys who are still figuring out the game. Now I think as you get to midseason and towards the end of the season, I think maybe some more of those analytics come into play. But our roster and everybody’s roster turns over so much year to year in the college game now more than ever with the portal and things that are going on.

“I think going into a season, it’s hard to predict much. The good news is we have a lot of our team back, so I think that’s good. You can project a little bit, but we won’t know what kind of team we have until we get into September and October.”