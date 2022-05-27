Expectations begin to hit Ohio State ahead of 2022
Brian Hartline doesn’t put expectations on things. That’s not his job. That's for those outside of the program.
The Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator's role is simply to lead his players no matter what path they may be on, he said, guiding them to the goal each member os his room shares.
“Everyone’s got a common goal. And everyone’s got different paths. Everyone understands that,” Hartline said. “We’re just staying on our path and when we look up, we’re going to be really happy at the end of the day.”
But like it or not, those outside expectations are already hitting Ohio State.
ESPN’s Bill Connelly has the Buckeyes as the No. 1 team according to his SP+ preseason projections based on returning production, recent recruiting and recent history, 2.1 points above reigning national champion Georgia.
Ohio State is also the third-ranked favorite behind the Bulldogs and Alabama per BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook and FanDuel Sportsbook to win the 2023 College Football Playoff Championship, with a significant margin between the Buckeyes and No. 4 Clemson.
These outside expectations are real, something Ryan Day feels as he begins what he calls the "heavy lifting" before heading into the preseason, digging through cut ups of spring practice.
It's not the kind of attention he likes to have surrounding his program.
“The worst, the last thing we want to see is ourselves at the top of anything,” Day said on 97.1 The Fan Wednesday when asked about the SP+ rankings. “You want to come in and want to prove yourself every day. If you don’t have the mentality that you’re going to prove yourself on the field every single week with competitive stamina, it doesn’t work. And so these guys are still 18, 19, 20, 21-year-old guys who are still figuring out the game. Now I think as you get to midseason and towards the end of the season, I think maybe some more of those analytics come into play. But our roster and everybody’s roster turns over so much year to year in the college game now more than ever with the portal and things that are going on.
“I think going into a season, it’s hard to predict much. The good news is we have a lot of our team back, so I think that’s good. You can project a little bit, but we won’t know what kind of team we have until we get into September and October.”
Day knows that he and the coaching staff can’t wait that long, though. There’s no room for error, especially with who the Buckeyes have returning at quarterback.
While Ohio State is favored to return to the College Football Playoff, redshirt sophomore C.J. Stroud is also favored to make a return trip to New York City this December, leading the pack with +250 odds to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy ahead of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.
Over the course of his breakout season last year, Stroud, according to Day, did a good job of keeping his focus on the little things, staying disciplined and motivated to prove himself each and every time he took the field.
And while the Ohio State head coach realizes how far Stroud has come, he realizes that there’s so much still for him to do.
“At this time last year, he hadn't thrown a college pass and then went on to play some really, really good football as the season went on and got better as the season went on,” Day said. “But just because he did it last year doesn't mean it's just going to happen this year. If anything else, he's got a bullseye on his chest, so you know he's going to have to bring it right from the jump, and there's a lot that comes with that.”
It’s an expectation that’s on the other side of the ball too with a new defensive coordinator in Jim Knowles, who led Oklahoma State to a top-10 scoring defense, a top-five total defense and the most sacks in the country in 2021, representing the face of an overhauled defense, along with safeties coach Perry Eliano and cornerbacks coach Tim Walton.
Knowles said that the Ohio State defense was able to get to the heart of his game plan, learning the simplicities of his looks that look extremely complex to opposing offenses. He said the players followed along at a rapid pace, accomplishing more than he could have hoped for.
But there’s no pressure to perform, he said. He’s just excited.
“I don’t think the players feel any pressure in that because they believe and they’re confident and they’ve seen how the whole system works and the quality of our program,” Knowles said. “The challenge for us is just to be the best we can be. I mean, that’s all. If we’re the best we can be, we’ll be fine, so we just have to get better every day.”
For Day, that starts this summer in the eight hours of time in the film room and on the field with a football the NCAA allots his staff to work ahead of preseason camp. The Ohio State head coach has been pleased so far. He said it's been a good start. But he doesn’t know what that really means until the Buckeyes take the field against Notre Dame Sept. 3.
Because Day knows Ohio State can’t wait long to ramp up.
“We've got to push the pedal to the metal right here in preseason camp and even now because we don’t have any ability to trip up at all,” Day said. “We’ve got to start right from the get-go, build as the season goes on and then play our best football at the end of the season. I think that’s really important.”