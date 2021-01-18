BuckeyeGrove - Examining the somewhat obscured Ohio State legacy left by Trey Sermon

Examining the somewhat obscured Ohio State legacy left by Trey Sermon
Despite such little time in the program, Trey Sermon was many things in one shortened season at Ohio State.
He was a disappointment to fans and pundits after a slow start, and an enigma to the offensive coaching staff during the same period. Then suddenly, with minimal warning, he was a record-breaking force and a breakout superstar in the program and sport at large with just two performances.
With his chance at immortal status as a Buckeye legend sitting well within reach though, an unfortunate injury may very well have cemented Sermon’s story –– at least as it pertains to Ohio State –– as a ‘What Could Have Been?’
In a cruel reminder that fairytales don’t typically come to fruition, it was the very first snap of Ohio State’s national championship game appearance against Alabama on which Sermon took a game-ending shot, sending him to the hospital instead of the pantheon of Buckeye greats.
Not only did the sequence snuff out any notion that it would be Ohio State’s night, but it also served as a pinpoint paradigm shift in recalibrating one player’s legacy.
It was all in front of Sermon; the chance for championship glory, opportunity to complete a historic trio of unforgettable postseason moments and the launching point to blast off into celestial heights.
Instead, through no fault of his own, Sermon’s storyline ended in a whimper, and along with it went Ohio State’s season.
The Buckeyes got thumped with the full force of the Crimson Tide, drowning in a 52-24 margin that even Sermon’s best day may not have helped pull Ohio State all the way out of.
But I guess we’ll never know.
No one thought for a second that the Oklahoma transfer who couldn’t seem to hit a hole in the first three Ohio State games of the season would be a loss lamented so fervently in the national championship that some even considered the Buckeyes’ cause hopeless without him.
Then again, those who saw him flash down in Norman would never have expected such a flat start to his season to begin with, given the returning talent on the Ohio State offensive line.
Regardless of anyone’s wildest expectations for Sermon though, no one was lining up to place preseason bets on his prospects of setting the new standard for Ohio State’s finest all-time single-game campaigns among running backs.
Sermon did it all the same though, etching his name forever in the Buckeye record books with a 331-yard game that dug Ohio State out of an offensive rut, into the winner’s circle for a fourth-straight Big Ten Championship, and right onto College Football Playoff contention.
It would seem difficult –– if not impossible –– to follow such an effort, unless, of course, you account for a whopping 254 yards of total offense against the nation’s No. 2-ranked team in the very next game.
And that’s exactly what Sermon did against Clemson in the Sugar Bowl, helping Ohio State avenge the loss that haunted its 2019 season.
His body didn’t allow him to deliver a third straight electric performance to close out the season, and ultimately his collegiate career, and it’s the absence of a conclusive final chapter that makes Sermon's tenure with the Buckeyes so difficult to quantify.
Perhaps the season was simply too short for consistency to prevail in the case of Sermon, but his highest highs reached peaks previously unseen by any Buckeye, for a stretch that unquestionably shot him up the draft boards of NFL scouts, talent evaluators and general managers.
Maybe the greatest compliment Sermon can be paid for his contributions at Ohio State though, is that for a period of time, his Superman act had a faction of college football spectators convinced that the Buckeyes could realistically topple the sport’s greatest dynasty.