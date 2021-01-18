BuckeyeGrove - Examining the somewhat obscured Ohio State legacy left by Trey Sermon

Despite such little time in the program, Trey Sermon was many things in one shortened season at Ohio State. He was a disappointment to fans and pundits after a slow start, and an enigma to the offensive coaching staff during the same period. Then suddenly, with minimal warning, he was a record-breaking force and a breakout superstar in the program and sport at large with just two performances. With his chance at immortal status as a Buckeye legend sitting well within reach though, an unfortunate injury may very well have cemented Sermon’s story –– at least as it pertains to Ohio State –– as a ‘What Could Have Been?’

In a cruel reminder that fairytales don’t typically come to fruition, it was the very first snap of Ohio State’s national championship game appearance against Alabama on which Sermon took a game-ending shot, sending him to the hospital instead of the pantheon of Buckeye greats. RELATED: Loss of Sermon, Davis zaps Buckeyes offense in National Championship Not only did the sequence snuff out any notion that it would be Ohio State’s night, but it also served as a pinpoint paradigm shift in recalibrating one player’s legacy. It was all in front of Sermon; the chance for championship glory, opportunity to complete a historic trio of unforgettable postseason moments and the launching point to blast off into celestial heights. Instead, through no fault of his own, Sermon’s storyline ended in a whimper, and along with it went Ohio State’s season. The Buckeyes got thumped with the full force of the Crimson Tide, drowning in a 52-24 margin that even Sermon’s best day may not have helped pull Ohio State all the way out of. But I guess we’ll never know. No one thought for a second that the Oklahoma transfer who couldn’t seem to hit a hole in the first three Ohio State games of the season would be a loss lamented so fervently in the national championship that some even considered the Buckeyes’ cause hopeless without him.

Sermon spent three years at Oklahoma before transferring to Ohio State ahead of the 2020 season. (USA Today Sports Images)