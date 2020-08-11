The Ohio State Buckeyes are nearly 300 points ahead of the closest program to them in the Rivals Team Rankings. As long as they land a few of their top targets and there is no mass exodus, they should secure the top spot in this class.

For Ohio State, the question right now is whether or not they will be able to finish with the greatest class of all time. To answer that, I asked our BuckeyeGrove subscribers what their ideal mock class finish would be for the program in this cycle.

In the piece below, I take a look at each mock class by discussing what these new additions would mean for the Buckeyes and what their average star rating would be. I also calculate their point total under each scenario and see if this would guarantee Ohio State the greatest class in the Rivals.com era, which dates back to 2002.