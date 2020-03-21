Ohio State basketball received some big news on Saturday evening when Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns announced he was selecting the Buckeyes over Duke to spend his last two years of eligibility on the hardwood.

Ahead of the decision Towns was asked what he liked about each program, and here’s what the Columbus-native and Northland High School product had to say about the Scarlet and Gray.

“It’s a great program,” he stated. “They were in the top five at several points this year. It’s a storied program as well.

“My relationship with Coach (Chris) Holtmann really set them apart from a lot of schools. Not only did he recruit me for this go-around, but also throughout high school, he recruited me at Butler.

“And then, Ohio State is home. That obviously provides some incentive.”