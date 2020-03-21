Everything Seth Towns said about Ohio State
Ohio State basketball received some big news on Saturday evening when Harvard graduate transfer Seth Towns announced he was selecting the Buckeyes over Duke to spend his last two years of eligibility on the hardwood.
Ahead of the decision Towns was asked what he liked about each program, and here’s what the Columbus-native and Northland High School product had to say about the Scarlet and Gray.
“It’s a great program,” he stated. “They were in the top five at several points this year. It’s a storied program as well.
“My relationship with Coach (Chris) Holtmann really set them apart from a lot of schools. Not only did he recruit me for this go-around, but also throughout high school, he recruited me at Butler.
“And then, Ohio State is home. That obviously provides some incentive.”
Following the announcement that he’d be donning the Scarlet and Gray for his next college basketball game, Towns went into more detail on why he picked Ohio State over Duke and others.
“Overall, it was a perfect fit across the board,” he explained. “Being at home, the school, my relationship with coach, as I mentioned, and then some really incredible teammates that I’m excited to play alongside. I’m super excited to play for Ohio State. Buckeye Nation, just know how excited I am.
“Additionally, the support system I’ll have coming to Ohio State, coming home. Not just from my family. Not just from my friends. But even from past players that I have strong relationships with. Whether it be Jared Sullinger, who’s like a big brother to me, or Evan Turner and several others.”
Finally, Towns was asked what is the best part about coming home to finish his college career.
“Home is where the heart is,” he responded when asked. “I’m incredibly excited to play at home. My parents are the two biggest Buckeyes fans you might ever come across. Having the opportunity to play for the school you’ve always dreamed of playing for, since I was a little kid, that opportunity to fight for the city that raised me is so invaluable, so it gives me a ton of pride.”
Towns then signed off from the broadcast by answering John Buccigross’s “O-H” with an “I-O”.
