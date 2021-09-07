Everything Ryan Day said on Tuesday

Ryan Day addressed the media on Tuesday for the first time since Ohio State beat Minnesota 45-31 to open the season. Prior to the Buckeyes' hosting Oregon, here is a transcript of Day's press conference. SIGN UP FOR YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION TODAY

First time in a long time having recruits at Ohio Stadium. How much preparation do you put in knowing you have such a big game this weekend? "I think that recruits have been talking about coming to this game since they saw it on the schedule. It's great to be able to have families see the crowd, the experience here of game day, which we're hoping is one of the best it's been in a long, long time around here. It's been, I guess, over 600 days since we've had a full stadium here in the Horseshoe and what a big game, PAC-12 team coming in here so I think, yeah, recruits and their families are gonna be excited to be here, the experience. Every time you visit campus it's a different experience. This is obviously a unique one, first time back, really hoping that the crowd is excellent." Is there expectations having kids come from around the country that maybe you can't focus on that until after the game? "Oh yeah. We're just all about winning this game right now. I assume they understand that and know they're not going to get as much attention as they normally would." You talked a lot after the game about keep swinging. How tough is that to stick to the game plan? "I think you have to make a decision as a coach before you get on the field because you take the emotion and everything else out of it. When you're there trying to make those decision in game, it gets hard. I think that's where all the game planning, all the decisions that you're making, for the most part, are done now, Wednesday, Thursday as we head into it because when you get into it you can feel the emotions of the game and that's not typically when the best decisions are made. We try to make those decisions ahead of time. No matter what happens, this is the best plan to win, you've got to stick with it." How much can you share about Josh Proctor, Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown? "When we went through the availability report we kind of took that out of it for a lot of reasons and certainly there are different situations for each person and we just felt going forward the best thing to do was just not comment on injuries." When you were reconfiguring the offensive line and putting guys in different spots, what ultimately made you feel good about Petit-Frere and putting him at left tackle? "Well, first he's very talented. We wanted to try to find our best five on the field at once, moving those guys around. I think Thayer is really going to increase his value now showing that he can play two positions. That's going to pay huge dividends for him down the road. But moving Nic over and then Dewand over at right tackle was something that we felt allowed us to get the best five on the field." Did Nic show any traits that made him fit at left tackle specifically? "We obviously felt like he could do it. He could do it on the right side. Doing it on the left side is a little bit different, if you're right hand dominant, left hand dominant, but it's still just as important that the right tackle and left tackle are doing their jobs. Making that move has been good for him. He obviously has a huge challenge this week." Your running back rotation on Thursday, four guys, nobody got more than nine carries. Now that you've had a chance to look at film, do you look at trying to shorten that rotation this week? "I think so. It was a very unique game. I think we had 48 gradable snaps and going into the last drive I think it was 42. Very unique game, very strange game to have 45 points on 48 plays. I don't remember being in that game with that few plays. I wish we had more looks that we could evaluate, but yeah, I think that moving into this game that's probably the goal." Did Miyan Williams do what he needed to do to secure himself as the starter and with TreVeyon Henderson making that big play did he earn more chances? "It's not a lot of plays. Yeah, they made some plays, did a good job and did what they were supposed to do, but it's hard over just a handful of plays to make some hard decisions, but we're going to do that and try to figure out what's best for the team." TreVeyon Henderson in there at the end, was that your call or Tony Alford's call? "I let Tony make the decisions on that. I give him my input but at the end of the day, I have a lot of respect and trust in Tony. He knows those guys intimately and he's gonna roll those guys in. In that moment, he felt like he gave us the best chance to be successful and that one turned out. That's part of being, as an offense, and working together now for going on five years you get to know each other pretty good and that's the trust that you build." Would that play have been called no matter who was in the game or was that designed specifically for him? "There are times I think where we'll call certain plays based on who's in the game, but that's really hard as a playcaller. There's so many things you take into consideration. Down, distance, the quarterback, where you are on the field, the situation in the game, whether it's raining or not. It's so many things. Then all of the sudden you look up and see who's in the game. So we try to do that, but it's very difficult to do." Sometimes for these games you try to have a lot more official visitors on campus but you aren't taking that approach this time. Why take that philosophy? "Well, there's a balance. I think that the more people you bring on campus, the less attention you can spend with each person. But there's also part of being here on game day and seeing this type of environment. I wish we could invite everybody in the country and take everybody on, but there's limitations on all that and we want to make sure we're doing a good job with everybody on campus." You talk about the need for a great atmosphere and there are ten thousand tickets still out there. How does that strike you? "I think that you look at this game, it's the first time there's been a game in the Horseshoe in over 600 days and we need Buckeye Nation at this game. It's a very, very big game for our program. And we need them to be loud, especially on third down. We need them to be loud when they have the ball. I think the last game we played here was when Penn State played and that was as loud as I've heard it. We need that same type of environment here. It's got to be an advantage for us in their communicating. If we can force them into a silent count then that's an advantage us. The louder and the more we can feel this crowd, the better we're going to play." Do you think that's COVID, do you think it's the price? A lot of places aren't sold out. "Obviously in this past year there's a lot going on and a lot of dynamics at play. To have, if not 100 thousand, over 100 thousand people at a game like this says a lot about Buckeye Nation. After everything we've been through, I know there are so many people that are going to be dying to go into that Shoe and see the band and see us run out of that tunnel and obviously cheer on the Buckeyes and be together for a weekend. I think that's something that everybody misses around here. And I know there's a lot of people looking forward to it." I wanted to ask about Jeremy Ruckert. He didn't show up a lot on the stat sheet, but there were a couple of really big blocks he made that sprung touchdown plays. For those that didn't catch those blocks or see the reaction, what's that do for the team? "Yeah, I thought he played well. Again, when you have 48 plays in a game and you're 50-50 in terms of run pass, that's not a lot of touches. He made a really good catch on the one, he executed that really, really well and had a few other things designed for him that didn't quite go his way, but I thought he did a good job blocking and I think that's a huge part of his game right now is to become a well-rounded player. He can do a good job in the pass game, but he also can block. That's gonna serve him well in the future, give him a lot of value and versatility."

You spoke about the importance of tackling. On one hand, 50 carries for 200 yards, one big broken run. On the other hand, some missed tackles, How did you evaluate that? "Kind of like you said. There's some good things for sure. There's also some missed tackles. The fourth down and one was disappointing that we let him squirt out like that, but there weren't a ton of explosive plays. That was good. I think, first off, we had a great running back there. Ibrahim, obviously terrible news to see him out for the season because he's one heck of a back, runs really hard and college football could really use him right now. I know that's a big setback for that team. I think they're a very good team and very well-coached. He broke some tackles. We also got him on the ground at times. Do I think it was great? No. Do I think it was awful? No. Somewhere in between and we've got to grow this week. Different challenge this week, very, very skilled, very quick. We're going to have to do the same thing. We're going to have to tackle and get guys on the ground and then hopefully those runs that went for five or six can go for three or four and then you have them in third down." I'm doing something on Chip Kelly's influence on Oregon and I know you New Hampshire guys are thick as thieves. How closely did you watch what he was doing there and communicate during that time? "We talked yesterday. We talk all the time. He's very, very close to me. His summer home is right across the street from mine. His wife and my wife are very, very close. We've always stayed very, very close, shared thoughts and ideas on just about everything, not just football. He's obviously been a huge mentor for me and a very close friend." Did you have a chance to go to Oregon? "Yeah, we talked several times about going there. It was very hard for me at the time. I just had RJ. Thought long and hard about doing it, but it was just too far to go at the time. Didn't want to, with a young family, go all the way across the country. And Chip was great. He said 'That's why I love you because you love your family so much' and he said 'we'll coach together some day' and then lo and behold about five years later we're up in San Francisco together. The other side of the country working together. That's football." Did it surprise you that he jumped to the NFL and did you guys discuss that? "Listen, he's a wonderful coach. He's had success at all levels. He loves football and it's great to see him building that program back up at UCLA. I think he walked into a very difficult situation and he's had a lot of patience there the last couple years building it the right way. I think that things are going well for him and I think they're going to have a bright future because he's one of the best football coaches in the country. What he did at Oregon was unbelievable. He had a lot of success in the NFL too at times. Certainly at the end it didn't go the way he wanted it too. But nothing's changed with him. He's still a great coach. He just inherited a tough situation. You can see all the hard work coming back and what a great win for that program." The way CJ was used Thursday, it seemed like you didn't throw the ball behind the line of scrimmage that much, it seemed like there was more of that with CJ. Is that because of his strengths, is that because of the guys he's handing the ball to? "We've always had that stuff. Justin did some of that. Dwayne did as well. We felt like that game plan, that fit what they were doing so we utilized that. Some of it is based on what the defense is giving us as well. We'll just kind of take each game plan and see if that fits." What do you have a better understanding of with him after talking to him about that game? "I just think going through a first game and going through some of that adversity early on opens your eyes to some things and then working through that is great. It's just the first step in a long journey for our offense and certainly for CJ so we'll see where that leads us." Do you think you'll have a better concept of how to call a game next time having gone through this the first time with him? "I think I've kind of seen this before and been through it so I've kind of got an idea, but it's always unique. You're never sure what you're going to get."

How big a challenge is this as you look at Oregon? "I think that coach Cristobal is somebody who has a background in line play and brings a style of toughness to the table. I think that they've embodied that. They've recruited really well, they're very, very athletic. This is a very, very good team that's coming in here with a lot of good players and so it is a major challenge. We're gonna have to play well with them speed-wise, then they're going to be strong in the middle, we've got to be strong in the middle. Anytime you go against a very good program like that they have power, they have strength, they have toughness, but they also have speed and athleticism." Can you give fans an idea what it was like for CJ in his first start, never thrown a pass in college, to go into that situation and how much will that help him down the road? "Now you can say that you have done it before. There was a lot of things going into that game that we could say that CJ hadn't done and a lot of guys hadn't done, but he had never even thrown a pass. It's one thing to be a first time starter, it's another thing to be doing everything for the first time. Going on the road, being a starter, throwing a pass in a game, all those things, throwing your first interception, throwing your first touchdown. Those are all new things for him and any time those things are new like that, there's a toll that's taken. Once that's behind you, you can build on that and use it as a reference point. That's what we're going to do."

They say you make the most improvement from week one to week two so what do you expect out of him? "I don't know. I think we have to keep growing. I know that's the case in a lot of situations because it gives you an idea where your team's at and you've got to go from there, but this is a game that obviously we've known this was coming for a long time and we've been preparing. Nothing's changed. It will still be the first time playing in the Horseshoe now, so here we go, with the fans and everything like that. So again, another new experience for everybody, a new game for all these young players and the quarterback's one of them so we'll go from there. But nothing's changed in terms of taking care of the football, run the offense and being a great leader." Back to the running backs, Master was leading in carries at halftime and we didn't see him again. What went into the decision to take out your veteran running back? "So I kind of leave those decisions to Tony based on what he's seen in practice and that game was unique, it felt like we played half a game because we had 40 whatever plays. Maybe the numbers would have been different if it was a longer game and we got to 70 plays like we normally do, but again, we just kind of leave that up to Tony as he does the rotation. We'll talk about it before, we'll agree on it and then see where it goes. But it's going to be a long season so we're going to need everybody regardless." After the game you were asked about the secondary and said you wanted to look at the film. Having a few days now, what was your evaluation? "I thought they competed. I thought that there was an edge to them, thought that there was an energy to them. Now was there mistakes? Absolutely. Was there some missed tackles? Yes. Was there some plays that they want back? Absolutely. But I think that there was again some work. I think some of these guys, again, the first time they've been in a situation like that so now, again, another reference point. But overall there were some really good things for some young guys going in there. Certainly wasn't perfect. There's a lot of improvement to be made and that has to happen. Otherwise we won't win this game. We have to play really, really well in all three phases to win this game. This is a good team coming in here. So looking forward to seeing those guys take the next step." About the linebackers, you played a lot of guys. Was that the plan to play that many guys? "I think one of the things you saw in that game was they were changing personnel a lot. They would go from 11 personnel to like 13 with an extra tackle in the game. So when you make that big of a jump from 11 to 12 to 13 we wanted to match personnel in that game because we felt like based on their style of play that was really important. So kind of what you saw in that game, it looked like a New York sidewalk at times. Guys were coming in, guys were coming out and I thought they could have given us a little bit more time to sub. We seemed a little rushed at times, but that was unique to that game. But that being said, we are going to play depth. We're going to roll those guys. We'll talk about it as we get into the game based on how the guys practice." How did the linebackers play and how do you feel about the defense in general? "I thought the linebackers did some good things. I think again it's an inexperienced group. They have not played a lot of football. You think about those four guys that left last year, lot of games, lot of snaps. There was some good things, lot of potential there, there were some plays that they wish they had back. Overall as a group, I thought it was a solid performance but again room for some growth there. On defense, yeah, to create those turnovers, they almost created three turnovers, then the one, Dallas gets the follow through on the roughing the passer there and that was a tough call. I think if that goes the other way, we've got a chance for three turnovers now. That's really important in today's game if you can get turnovers like that, especially when you get a turnover score. That's when you can turn the game upside down. That part I was really excited about. I think the tackling overall was okay. We missed some but we also made some. I think holding them to explosive plays was pretty good overall. Obviously the fourth and one wasn't great. I think we can do a better job in the red zone. I think there were some positives, but there were also some things we have to clean up."