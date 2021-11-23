Everything Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said ahead of the Michigan game

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day took to the podium and talked about the Buckeyes' rivalry with the Wolverines, how the offense is still looking to upgrade this week and the trend of freshmen stepping up to perform against Michigan.

On Michigan defensive scheme

“Significantly different. I think this defense is a little bit more NFL-oriented, the way that they are structured. I feel like Don Brown was a little bit more college-oriented. I think they are very good. They have good personnel.

On his first game in the rivalry

“”I thought I had seen a lot of games before we even kicked the ball, they tell me that J.T. took a shot to the knee and he might not be able to play before he even played a single snap in that game. I knew at that point that we would be in scramble mode. Dwayne had to come in the third quarter, so every year, it’s a battle.”

On Craig Young and his increased use against Michigan State

“That’s what it was, yeah. Craig’s a little bit bigger, he gives us a little more in the run game, based on some of the personnel we were getting. It’s week in and week out based on what we are seeing.”

On Craig Young’s role

“He’s had a great attitude all year. Because of that, he’s playing late in the season for us. He’s a great and important part of our defense. He’s worked really, really hard, his attitude’s been great, so here we are. That’s why he plays this game, he’ll be out there.”

On Denzel Burke

“We knew he was talented, but we didn’t know he would make the impact he’s had so far. He’s got a huge challenge this week and he’s going to work very hard in preparation for this game. This is his first Rivalry Game. I know he’s excited about that, but he has really learned the position well, stepped right in. He’s very competitive, and that’s the thing you notice week in and week out is how competitive he is and how consistent.”

“He showed up pretty early in a couple of the spring practices. We knew he was coming off a shoulder injury. He made a few plays early on. You can usually tell with a young player when he makes some plays that you have it.”

On Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo

“They are a big challenge for our tackles and for our whole offense. These guys do a great job off the edge and up front too. The inside guys are very powerful and they do a great job in coverage. It’s going to be a challenge for our guys in protection, for C.J., for everybody, but it's also going to be on the receivers to make sure they are getting open in separation. It’s on everybody, it’s on the running backs picking up things. Very talented, very powerful along the edge. Really picks up their rushes. We have a big challenge.

“You can do different things, but at the end of the day, you don’t want to go crazy and deviate from what you do well. But you have to know where they are and respect them for sure.”

On making sure the players are ready for the Rivalry who have never experienced it

“We work it year-round. Every day, we work it. We work in the offseason, we work it on Fridays in the weight room, we have so many different things that we talk to our guys about: our sessions in the preseason and the spring. We have meetings about it. We constantly talk about it, and we talk about it in recruiting. This is our No. 1 goal at Ohio State is to beat the Team Up North, period. We have to go it. I think the guys understand that, understand how big of a week this is for so many reasons. First off, just the rivalry itself and secondary, there’s everything on the table here with an opportunity to go to Indianapolis. We have their attention. Those guys have not played in The Game, no. There’s a first time for everything. They have to do a great job of preparation, but at the end of the day, they can’t make it bigger than it is. They have to go out there and prepare and do what they have done all season.

On if the team is peaking at the right time

“I hope so. Now that we are 11 games into this thing, we know who we are and we know what we need to do. When we’re all playing together, we are pretty dangerous, but all it takes is a little bit off here and there and then it’s different. That’s why we have to bring it every week and that’s why we talked about it going into last week. The best team doesn't win. You have to play the best. How do you do that? You prepare during the week at a high, high level, so the competition is on this week to prepare as well as we possibly can. Even then, it only gives you a chance. And, again, we have Thanksgiving this week. It’s all those things that our guys are doing for the first time this week, but I feel much different than I did 11 weeks ago.

On status of Cade Kacherski and Cody Simon

“Cade, we’ll see. It looks like more of a long-term deal. And then Cody does not look like a long-term deal.”

On the offense against Michigan’s top-10 defense

“This is a very good defense. I think they are very well coached and I think they have very good players, playing with an edge. We have to practice with an edge as well. It’s going to come down to how hard each team plays, which I think you are going to get everybody’s best effort. It’s going to come down to execution: Who makes plays in the end? The preparation this week is very, very important.”

On the key of having the offense overcome the defense

“I just think when you are playing matchup games like this, it comes down to whatever edge you are looking for, whether it’s a schematic edge or an edge fundamentally. Whatever it is, you have to find out what it is and find that edge. Both teams have played a lot of football now, so they know where they are at. It’s just a matter of putting together a great game plan, practicing it and putting it on the field on Saturday.”

On the Michigan Stadium tunnel

“There’s a lot of stuff in that tunnel. A lot of emotions are running high in that game. There's fans, there’s opposing players, opposing coaches. We’ve had coaches who have coached for the other team and coaches they coached with and kind of barking in there, all of the above. That’s how you like it. That’s what you want in a game like this.

“The adrenaline is going now.”

On when the rivalry hit him for the first time

“My first year here, my son would come in. Every time we left the Woody, we would go through the front door and watch the highlight video of the game before — that was the double-overtime game. I just remember thinking to myself, ‘I just want to be a part of this because it means so much to so many people. I watched this game growing up, watched so many games, watched the game before and just saw what it meant. Instantly, it was just something I wanted to be a part of and be able to enjoy a victory against the Team Up North. It’s something that I understand what it means to so many people and just try to embrace it over the years.”

On the pressure heading into this game

“I try not to focus on that because it doesn’t do any good. When you start to think about what you just said, it can become overwhelming for anybody. To say it isn’t, that’s not accurate. So what do you do? You just get right back into right now. Let’s focus on having a great day today, let’s have a great team meeting, let’s have a great practice. Let’s try and grind the best we can until we get to Saturday at noon. I don’t know what else to tell you other than there is a lot of pressure, and that’s the way you want it. You want this game with a lot riding on it. At their place, it’s going to be a wild environment. It’s why you come to Ohio State.

On bulletin board material

“We focus on ourselves, but there’s obviously social media out there, guys read things here and there. We certainly don’t need extra motivation for a game like this. Everything’s riding on it. Its the rivalry game, but I know the guys are always watching to see what's going on out there.”

“We have TVs, we’ll put some stuff on there every now and again.”

“I try to think things through. When we message the team, we try to be very thoughtful about it, but every once in a while, your emotions kind of jump in and they feel real. I think the guys appreciate that.

On last year’s Michigan game being canceled

“It was actually a fairly quick turnaround because it was the third game we actually had canceled that year. We quickly were told that we were playing a game that next week. It was a difficult year last year, and we had several games that were cancelled. At that point, we were kind of riding the roller coaster a little bit. It was certainly something we had to turn over the page quickly and move on.”

On how it impacts motivation this year

“I don’t think we need any more motivation. Two teams playing in the rivalry game for a chance to go to Indianapolis. Two very good teams and here we are in November, Thanksgiving week. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

On Emeka Egbuka’s status and Julian Fleming’s emergence on kick return

“We’re hoping to have Emeka back this week available. Julian, first off he wants to do it. He really was in Parker (Fleming)’s ear all month about getting back there. When Emeka was unavailable, he wanted to get back there and kind of owned it. I thought he did a good job on a couple of good returns. We’re getting close there. I think that Julian has the big-play ability to take one back. He’s big and strong and powerful. He has good running skills.”

On Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy

“He’s very, very talented. He has kind of a dual-threat approach to his game… He’s quick, so he has some of that dual-threat. It seems like that’s what they’ve done when he’s in the game, but he can also throw the ball really, really well. We’ll have to go through and really look at the film and find out what the tendencies are, but at the end of the day, we’re not going to change really what we do defensively based on who’s in the game. They don;t have that much of a different package.

On preparing for Michigan

“We always have one eye on them. It’s just the way we go through our business recruiting or in the season. You can’t go crazy about it. You are going to get distracted from the task at hand in the season. But we always have an eye on them. As you know, during the season, we have different things that we do, whether it’s in practice or in the weight room that’s dedicated to this game.

On the traditions ahead of the Michigan game and if Day has added anything

“Not really other than just trying to continue the great traditions that’s been here. I think there’s a lot this week. There’s a lot on our guys’ plate. There’s a lot of great traditions: the band coming Sunday night is a great tradition, we have Thanksgiving, we bus up to Ann Arbor. There’s a lot anyway, with Thanksgiving and everything this week. The biggest thing for us is really talking to our guys about how to handle this week: how to get your rest, how to stay focused and with a little bit of a different week, with so much going on… just really preparing to play the best possible game they can play. That’s really what we spend our time on.”

On C.J. Stroud preparing for Michigan

“While it’s obviously a huge game for so many reasons, the game itself isn’t any different. They are playing a game against a really good opponent. You do have to still go out there and play the game. You can’t go out there and overthink things. Certainly, there’s a lot riding on it, but other than that, we’re still playing football… against a very good team. There’s things you want to talk about, but there’s things that you just have to go out there and do what you’ve done all year and have confidence in that because he’s had a lot of good reps this year.”

On playing Nebraska helped prepare Ohio State for Michigan

“Even the first game against Minnesota, playing some of these road games have been great. It’s all part of the puzzle in where we have gone today and part of the journey. This will be a new step of the journey. After Saturday, on Sunday morning, the whole team will have played in this game. That’ll be another new thing. There's been a lot of new things this year. This has been on our schedule for a long time and we’ve been preparing for it. Now we have to have a good week.”

On playing with everything on the line

“The preparation is going to stay the way it is. That’s somethng we have always talked about is our standard and focusing on us. That being said, when you play a very good team, you do your homework. You know what their strengths and their weaknesses are, what they do schematically, all of the above.”

On being aware of the rivalry as a child growing up

“Growing up, it was just one of those things you always watched. If you love college football, this is the biggest game there is. I just remember great games and so many people caring so much about this game. It didn’t really matter where you were. Certainly Ohio and up north, it was front and center, but around the country, it was the same way.

On red zone offensive efficiency

“I think we have been cleaner just overall execution. The penalties have been down. We’ve got to keep that up if we’re going to win this game. I think we had one penalty last week total and you look back on those games (Penn State and Nebraska), there were a ton of them… that got us off schedule. And certainly when you get off schedule in the red zone, that’s when you really get yourself out of whack. I feel like the run fits have been better and we’re doing a better job of staying on schedule in the run game and being more efficient there. So I think when you combine all those things, it’s allowing for better efficiency.”

On Jaxon Smith-Njigba

“I think they have all played at a high level. I think Jaxon has done a very, very good job in the perimeter blocking, I think he’s done a good job on third down, I think he’s done a good job on first down. He’s been just efficient with what he’s done. I think all three of the guys are different. I think they bring different things to the table. The thing I really appreciate about all of them is their unselfishness, certainly with Jaxon. Early on, he was doing a lot of the blocking and things like that while it was maybe going to Garrett or Chris a bit more. But you never saw him get selfish about it all. All of a sudden, it’s come around and he’s playing well. All three of these guys have been playing well. You just don't know going into a game who’s going to get the majority of the touches. It’s not anything good or bad with any three of them. It’s just how the game goes.”

On C.J. Stroud and getting the most out of the Ohio State offense

“The issues are always there, we say that all the time. It’s our job to make sure we identify what those issues are and to be clean. Certainly the efficiency has been much better, but by no means perfect, anybody on offense. We have to continue to grow and build and get stronger and upgrade like we talk about every week. Every week has to be an upgrade.

On finding quiet time for himself

“Someone asked me about three or four years ago in the offseason, we were just talking about the day-to-day stuff, and someone asked me, ‘When do you have time on your own?’ I thought for myself, ‘Well, I never do.’ I thought about that long and hard and during the pandemic and during COVID, I had the opportunity to kind of spend a little bit more time by myself just because of how things were. I try to do that some. Certainly not in a week like this. There’s no time. Every single second, you have to maximize every second. Every second. So by the time this game’s over, you’re blown out. It’s just the way it goes. During the season, I try and find some time. Certainly you don't get to see your family much, so when you do have free time, you like to be around your family because that kind of gives you a lot of peace as a coach, being around your wife and kids. They certainly do that for me. Every once and awhile, it’s good to have a little peace and quiet. I would say the only time right now would be in the car. Just turn the music down and have 15 or 20 minutes and enjoy a little time.

On tight or loose offensive play calling

“I think it just depends on the situation of the game. There’s so many variables at play. You just have to do whatever you think is best to win the game. And if that means winning 10-7, that means winning 10-7. If that means winning 62-60, that’s what you have to do too. You don’t know what that scoreboard’s going to look like and it isn’t about anything other than winning the game. Whatever you think is best at that time, you have to do it.”

On if he knew Michigan DC Mike Macdonald

“No, I’ve never met him.”

On what the high-octane offensive performances over the past two years means to the rivalry

“I don’t know. I think maybe, when it’s all said and done and I’m done here, we can look at some of those things. But right now, I’m so focused on this game right now, trying to maximize our team and getting them ready to play this game. I appreciate the question, but it means nothing. We have to play very good in this game. Maybe in a few years, we can go look at what these years have been like. All I can think about is playing this game.”

On a freshman’s role in the Michigan game, specifically Michigan’s Donovan Edwards

“Good player. We recruited him, same year as Tre. Has a good skillset. With Chris that freshman year, he brought in two touchdown catches. The next year, Garrett really came on the scene. That was a very big game for him as a freshman. I use those two examples all the time to a young freshman. Sometimes it takes that full year to get your feet on the ground. Donovan’s a good player and certainly have a lot of respect for him. It looks like he’s really coming into his own right now, so we have to be aware of where he’s at.”

On Biletnikoff Award and how you differentiate picking one player

“I don’t like talking about it during this week, and I don’t usually like talking about it in general, individual awards. I will say I agree. I think the individual awards should go to the best players not necessarily the best statistics. I think sometimes there’s different scenarios for the players at Ohio State. We have several good players on both sides of the ball, and we get into situations where they are maybe not playing as many snaps as some other guys across the country. I think that should be taken into consideration.



