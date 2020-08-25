Every time OSU has been top two in the preseason AP Poll
Monday marked the 17th occasion in which Ohio State has landed in the top two slots of the preseason AP Top 25 Poll, though it won’t likely be a long stay for the Buckeyes.The AP won’t consider tea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news