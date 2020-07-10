BuckeyeGrove - Every time Ohio State started its season against a Big Ten opponent

It’s been a year full of outliers, and if there is college football in 2020, it will be a season of them too.

The fact that Ohio State will now open the season against a Big Ten opponent may rank low on the list of strangest things surrounding the new year, but it hasn’t exactly been common over the past 60-plus years of Buckeye football.

Ohio State’s season opener has taken place against a conference foe just nine times since the Western conference became the Big Ten in 1953, with only one such instance transpiring in the past 43 seasons.

Sure, the Buckeyes opened the season against Indiana just three seasons ago –– and on the road at that –– but that was far from standing operating procedure for past several preceding decades.

After starting the Big Ten era with season openers against conference rivals in 1953 and ’54, the Buckeyes didn’t do it again for 17 seasons. However, when Ohio State faced off against Iowa to begin the 1971 season, it kickstarted a trend of six straight occurrences through the middle of the ‘70s before the trend lay dormant until 2017.

In each case, Ohio State came out the victor, winning all nine games by an average score of 38-11. Only one time was the Big Ten opponent ranked in the meeting, while the Buckeyes came in ranked on all but one occasion.

Ohio State played three of its past four Big Ten season openers on the road but the first five were in Columbus, Ohio, as was the matchup in 1976.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said Thursday that we won’t know what the schedule for the newly reworked regular season will be until next week at the earliest, so the who, when and where for the Buckeyes’ opener is still up in the air. But if you wanted to brush up on your Buckeye history, here’s a deeper look into every time Ohio State opened its year against a team in the Big Ten.