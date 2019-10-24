COLUMBUS, Ohio – No team has been able to slow down Ohio State to date this year when it comes to a final score but maybe Mother Nature will try and have a say on Saturday when the Buckeyes will host the Badgers at Ohio Stadium (12pm – FOX).

The Buckeyes have put up 49.7 points per game this year and have put up 158 points in the seven second quarters of the season. Teams that were supposed to be pretty good on defense have been humbled by this Ohio State offense with the brain trust of Ryan Day, Kevin Wilson and Mike Yurcich calling the shots.

It has been well-documented that the Wisconsin defense is one of the best in the nation and they will be tested by this Ohio State offense under the best of circumstances. But with the weather forecasters calling for a 100-percent chance of rain on Saturday, the Ohio State offense could run into some issues if things get to be too messy out on the field as the Buckeyes have relied equally on the run and the pass through the first portion of the season.

Does that mean that the Buckeyes will have to go into this game with any sort of altered plans on offense if things get to be wet?

"Not really, we have to have to make adjustments as individuals, guys who carry the ball," head coach Ryan Day said. "Other than that, we still have are still going to have the same game plan, regardless of the weather. Unless it is just completely brutal, there are different levels of rain."

Not all of the Buckeyes have been watching the weather forecasts but they have been playing football for a long time and have had to deal with weather before during their careers.

"It is supposed to rain?" wide receiver K.J. Hill asked after he was asked about preparing to play in the rain earlier in the week. "We had wet balls (Wednesday) at practice, you just get used to it. You have been playing all of your life, you know how to adjust to rain in games. Take your gloves off for me as a receiver. With that, you just practice and play through it."

Obviously, the coaches were aware enough to have players take some extra steps during practice this week.

"We practice wet balls... Corey (Dennis) will go out there and squirt the ball with water, so we practice with it," quarterback Justin Fields said. "The receivers are very comfortable in it and I think that won't be a problem."

Not all rain is created equal however. Ohio State fans can go back to the 2015 game against Michigan State, where an act of God and Mother Nature combined saw fit to drop horizontal rain on Ohio Stadium and made offensive sledding a chore. But there have been some other instances as well of some tough weather, and that will all have to be taken into account.

"There is raining and then there is also that stuff that is sideways like Illinois a couple of years ago, it was hard to even take a snap," Day added. "In those situations, you have to be a little more conservative, but if it is just raining out, we have our full arsenal."

The message is simple however, regardless of the weather.

"Coach Day talks about wet balls and stuff like that, our job is to just limit the amount of turnovers and just play better than their offense," Fields said. "My job is to beat the quarterback on the other side of the ball and take care of the ball and just be better than him."