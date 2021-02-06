BuckeyeGrove - Even when shots aren't falling, confidence of Washington prevails

Even when shots aren't falling, confidence of Washington prevails
Nothing comes in moderation for Duane Washington Jr.
Most known for his audacious shot attempts, wild drives to the rim, and incredibly inconsistent play on the court, Washington (or “DWiz,” as he goes by on social media) won’t stop firing away, for better or for worse.
The third-year guard is Ohio State’s No. 2 scorer this season, averaging 14.6 points per game on a team-high 12.4 shot attempts per game. He’s shooting well under 40 percent from the field and has gone 11-for-45 over the course of his past four games.
Ohio State has not lost in that span. That’s what makes Washington so dangerous.
Even when his shot isn’t falling, he won’t stop shooting. He won’t stop talking. His confidence never fades.
“I’ve been in the gym, in the gym, in the gym,” Washington said after Thursday night’s win. “Never satisfied, especially not these past three games. We’ve come out with the W; that always helps, especially in personal performance. At the end of the day, I want to win. I’ll go 0-for-whatever in the next however many games if we can come out with a W.”
Washington isn’t just a streaky scorer. He’s one of the major reasons why this Ohio State team is drawing national praise. He’s a leader everywhere he goes, bringing teammates together in a season defined by isolation.
When the Buckeyes’ bus was halted in its tracks just outside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday morning, Washington was there to keep everyone together.
When deadeye shooter Justin Ahrens missed his first four 3-point attempts against Iowa, Washington was there, barking at him to keep firing away.
When Kyle Young knocked home a massive shot from distance with just over three minutes remaining, Washington was right there, celebrating with the senior forward.
It's what he does.
“One of the things I strive to create is a positive energy in the room-- in the gym, per say,” Washington said. “Every time somebody’s open or Kyle’s getting ready to shoot, I’m like, ‘Knock that down, Kyle. Knock it down, Justin.’ And they hear me. And I know they hear me, every time. We make eye contact right after it goes in, every single time. That kind of reassurance and building confidence up is huge.”
“Our guys are bought in right now. We’re locked in and we have one goal.”— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 5, 2021
Duane Washington Jr. (@dwizthekid4) spoke with @TheAndyKatz after @OhioStateHoops took down No. 8 Iowa on the road. pic.twitter.com/uFMb9F8etW
That non-stop confidence and energy may seem exhausting when the junior can’t find the basket for long stretches of time, but it’s a major reason why he puts together hot streaks rivaled by few around the country.
When Washington is on, he can’t be stopped. Every shot feels like a make.
He can change the course of a game in seconds.
Case A: On Thursday night, Iowa had extended its lead to 10 with just about 15 minutes remaining in a high-intensity affair. Ohio State needed a flurry of points to feed its dying hopes of keeping up with a potent Hawkeye attack.
The Wizard provided.
Washington buried a pair of massive shots from distance to cut the deficit to four. Ohio State wouldn’t look back, using those back-to-back 3-pointers as the launch point of a 38-20 run that lasted until this game’s waning seconds.
“I thought he got on a string there where he played with a lot of confidence, similar to maybe the Rutgers game a few games back where he got on a roll,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. “You could tell he started to really feel it. It spread. It gave the rest of the group a lot of confidence. That’s who Duane is. As long as he’s taking good ones, I want him hunting.”
It wasn’t Washington’s most efficient performance from the floor (6-for-15 shooting, 3-for-9 from distance), but the Michigan native made the two biggest shots in what was eventually his team's fourth road win against a top-15 opponent.
Even at his worst-- when he can’t find the net and his coach is driven to the brink of insanity-- Duane Washington Jr. will never stop firing away.
That trait is much more valuable than it may appear.
“I love my team, man. I love them to death,” Washington said. “This journey has been so great, and I can’t express it enough how much they mean to me and how much we’ve grown together and become a unit. With that being said, they believe in me to the highest ability.”