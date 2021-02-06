BuckeyeGrove - Even when shots aren't falling, confidence of Washington prevails

Nothing comes in moderation for Duane Washington Jr.

Most known for his audacious shot attempts, wild drives to the rim, and incredibly inconsistent play on the court, Washington (or “DWiz,” as he goes by on social media) won’t stop firing away, for better or for worse.

The third-year guard is Ohio State’s No. 2 scorer this season, averaging 14.6 points per game on a team-high 12.4 shot attempts per game. He’s shooting well under 40 percent from the field and has gone 11-for-45 over the course of his past four games.

Ohio State has not lost in that span. That’s what makes Washington so dangerous.

Even when his shot isn’t falling, he won’t stop shooting. He won’t stop talking. His confidence never fades.

“I’ve been in the gym, in the gym, in the gym,” Washington said after Thursday night’s win. “Never satisfied, especially not these past three games. We’ve come out with the W; that always helps, especially in personal performance. At the end of the day, I want to win. I’ll go 0-for-whatever in the next however many games if we can come out with a W.”

Washington isn’t just a streaky scorer. He’s one of the major reasons why this Ohio State team is drawing national praise. He’s a leader everywhere he goes, bringing teammates together in a season defined by isolation.

When the Buckeyes’ bus was halted in its tracks just outside of Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday morning, Washington was there to keep everyone together.

When deadeye shooter Justin Ahrens missed his first four 3-point attempts against Iowa, Washington was there, barking at him to keep firing away.

When Kyle Young knocked home a massive shot from distance with just over three minutes remaining, Washington was right there, celebrating with the senior forward.

It's what he does.



“One of the things I strive to create is a positive energy in the room-- in the gym, per say,” Washington said. “Every time somebody’s open or Kyle’s getting ready to shoot, I’m like, ‘Knock that down, Kyle. Knock it down, Justin.’ And they hear me. And I know they hear me, every time. We make eye contact right after it goes in, every single time. That kind of reassurance and building confidence up is huge.”