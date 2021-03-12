BuckeyeGrove - Even in win, late game woes continue to consume Ohio State

With just under three minutes remaining in Ohio State’s Big Ten Tournament opener on Thursday afternoon, it appeared the Buckeyes were on the verge of sealing a win.

Up 70-56 with possession of the ball, a lot had to go wrong for Chris Holtmann’s crew to drop their second contest of the year to Minnesota.

That was almost exactly what happened in the seconds that followed.

“Minnesota got going at the end, made some tough shots, forced some turnovers, I think we missed some free throws at the end,” Ohio State senior C.J. Walker said following his team’s eventual 79-75 win. “Just momentum plays they had brought them back into the game.”

In fact, the fighting Gophers ended this game on a 19-9 run behind a slew of Marcus Carr clutch shots, a concerning number of Buckeye turnovers and missed free throws, and a near-collapse by Ohio State against the full-court press.

In those final three minutes of game time, Ohio State shot 0-for-2 from the field and 9-for-12 from the free throw line, all while committing three (very costly) late turnovers.

It was a performance eerily reminiscent of the Buckeyes’ final regular season contest against Illinois, when they went scoreless over the game’s final four minutes and coughed up a three-point lead.



Ever since Justice Sueing’s infamous behind-the-back pass that all but sealed an Ohio State loss to Michigan in late February, Walker and his team haven’t looked comfortable closing out any game, lead or no lead.



Shots have been of poor quality, passes have been rushed against pressure defense, and opposing teams have found open looks on critical possessions.

“We have to take better shots at the end,” Walker said. “I know for myself, I had a very tough play at the end, trying to force a layup. Just better execution at the end of the game.”