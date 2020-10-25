There have been a lot of adjustments and changes for Rivals100 prospect and Ohio State pledge Evan Pryor recently.

The North Carolina-based all-purpose back saw his high school season pushed back to the spring a couple of months ago, meaning he will not have a senior campaign since he's signing and enrolling early.

Then, on Tuesday, Pryor found out that the All-American Bowl, which he committed to back on April 24, had been canceled. Pryor, along with every recruit in the nation, is also still unable to take any official or unofficial visits.

During this weekend, however, Pryor saw things return to a sense of normalcy as he attended the Buckeye Bash. This commit-organized summit allowed Pryor and several other members of Ohio State's 2021 class to spend quality time with one another.