Etzler to redshirt 2021-22 season

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– One of the Buckeyes' two incoming freshmen in the class of 2021 will take a redshirt this season. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann announced Tuesday at a press conference that Kalen Etzler, a 6-foot-8, 200-pound power forward from Van Wert, Ohio, will redshirt his true freshman campaign. Etzler was a three-star recruit and Rivals.com's No. 148 prospect in the class of 2021. "We're gonna redshirt Kalen Etzler this year. Had a great conversation, I think it's something he's looking forward to, as is his family," Holtmann said. "Looking forward to his development moving forward."

Holtmann said the decision was not related to any injury issues, and that the topic was not a new one between he and his young forward. "He's not injured," Holtmann said. "When we recruited him we had that conversation." Etzler was the first player to commit to Ohio State in its 2021 class, having decided to join the Columbus program back on May 12, 2019. Etzler is one of just two players in the class, with four-star forward Malaki Branham –– Rivals' No. 40 overall prospect and Ohio Mr. Basketball this past year –– being the other.