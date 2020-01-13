COLUMBUS, Ohio - During half time of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, ESPN announced Ohio State running back Archie Griffin as the fourth best player in college football history.

Griffin, the only two-time Heisman winner in the history of the sport, was behind only Bo Jackson, Herschel Walker and Jim Brown in ESPN's rankings.

Griffin rushed for 5,589 yards at Ohio State, the most ever by a player in Scarlet and Gray. Additionally, he ran for 26 touchdowns and averaged six yards per carry for his career. Taking home the Heisman trophy in 1974 and 1975, Griffin cemented himself as one of the best running backs in college football history during his decorated career, and he led the nation in rushing yards in 1974 with 1,695 yards.

While at Ohio State, Griffin and the Buckeyes were either outright or co-Big Ten champions in four consecutive seasons and participated in four consecutive Rose Bowls. His 5,589 career yards have stood as an Ohio State record for over 40 years, and he also holds the record for most carries in Ohio State history with 924 carries over his four-year stretch with the Buckeyes. Additionally, he rushed for at least 100 yards in 31 consecutive games, an NCAA record.

He would go on to enjoy a seven-year career in the NFL and was later inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1986. Griffin is still active today within the Ohio State community, and will now add another honor to his long list of accomplishments.