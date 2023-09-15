COLUMBUS — Compared to most high-profile assistant coaches around the country, Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson recruits in silence.The recruitment of Eric Mensah is a prime example of that.

On Friday morning, Mensah flipped his two-month old commitment from Virginia Tech to Ohio State, giving Johnson his third defensive line commit of the 2024 cycle and the Buckeyes another option at defensive tackle in the future.

"After careful consideration," Mensah wrote in a Friday morning tweet. "I have decided to respectfully decommit from Virginia Tech. After much reflection and discussion with my family, mentors and coaches, I believe it is in my best interest.

"This decision was not taken lightly and it was arrived at after a long period of consideration. I would lastly like to announce my commitment to play football at the Ohio State University."

A standout at Mountain View (Stafford, Va.) High School, Mensah camped with Johnson and the Buckeyes in June and the 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive tackle was impressive, spending most of the day with Johnson. That was the result of a relationship that began last May. He told Dotting the 'Eyes at the time that he was fond of the way Johnson coached him up.

"I think it was very good," he said. "He had me in positions doing drills I'd never really did but it was good. Plus he had me comfortable with uncomfortable things like my feet, hands and hips. The corrections that he made were good with me."

The performance was obviously good with Johnson as well. The Buckeyes didn't offer at the time but a return to Columbus but continued conversation with Ohio State since then lead to a reported official visit a week ago. Now, a few days later and without ever publicly reporting an offer from the Buckeyes, Mensah is commitment No. 22 for the second-ranked Ohio State recruiting class.