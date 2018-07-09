We are excited to roll out our long-awaited podcast here at BuckeyeGrove.com with the launch of Unscripted Ohio. Get the latest news, opinions, insight and reaction from host Kyle Lamb and the entire BuckeyeGrove.com staff every Monday and Friday.

This week, the Buckeyes are still killing it on the recruiting trail and more great news should be coming for both the 2019 and 2020 classes. However, for all it says about Urban Meyer and the Ohio State program, Kyle adds, we've also learned a few things about the transformation of Ohio State into a 'public ivy.' In the latest edition, we explain how academic success has triggered a recruiting windfall.

Other topics that are touched upon in this week's edition of Unscripted Ohio include:

* An enormous official visit forthcoming this week by a key 2019 Ohio State basketball recruit. The Buckeyes need to hit a home run with this visit and might Twitter provide some context clues which pitch is coming?

* More on the post-LeBron Cavaliers and whether it's time to get excited for Cedi Osman.

Sit back and give us a listen. Subscribe and follow us on SoundCloud, iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher.