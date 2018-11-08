COLUMBUS, Ohio-- There's no denying Ohio State's defensive struggles this season.

Five consecutive opponents have gained at least 396 yards against the Buckeyes, with the biggest collapse coming in a 49-20 loss to Purdue.

This late in the season, more often than not it's too late to make a change. Don't tell the Buckeyes that though. They're out to prove everybody wrong.

"We want that impact game," sophomore linebacker Pete Werner said. "Michigan State week, we need that outbreak, impact game as a team."

How do they plan on turning things around? With a fresh, energetic mindset and improved technique.