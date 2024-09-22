Advertisement

Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB

Ohio State is back in touch with in-state quarterback Nathan Bernhard and Nate Roberts eyes a pair of visits.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Na'eem Offord still considering three ahead of big visits

Ohio State five-star commitment Na'eem Offord is still considering a pair of schools other than the Buckeyes.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup

With the early Improvement Week in the rearview mirror, Ohio State can start ramping up as the schedule gets tougher.

 • Austin Ward
Ohio State offers three new linemen, Will Conroy sets key Buckeyes visit

Ohio State will host a key in-state prospect again soon, Buckeyes extend new offensive line offers in 2026, 2027.

 • Jeremy Birmingham
Evaluating grades beyond box score as Buckeyes blanked Western Michigan

The in-house grades are Ohio State secrets, but the PFF numbers can still provide some interesting insight.

 • Austin Ward

Published Sep 22, 2024
Emeka Egbuka, Quinshon Judkins shine as Ohio State offense explodes
Jeremy Birmingham  •  DottingTheEyes
