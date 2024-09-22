Emeka Egbuka, Quinshon Judkins shine as Ohio State offense explodes

in other news
Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB
Ohio State is back in touch with in-state quarterback Nathan Bernhard and Nate Roberts eyes a pair of visits.
Na'eem Offord still considering three ahead of big visits
Ohio State five-star commitment Na'eem Offord is still considering a pair of schools other than the Buckeyes.
Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup
With the early Improvement Week in the rearview mirror, Ohio State can start ramping up as the schedule gets tougher.
Ohio State offers three new linemen, Will Conroy sets key Buckeyes visit
Ohio State will host a key in-state prospect again soon, Buckeyes extend new offensive line offers in 2026, 2027.
Evaluating grades beyond box score as Buckeyes blanked Western Michigan
The in-house grades are Ohio State secrets, but the PFF numbers can still provide some interesting insight.
in other news
Nathan Roberts eyes Ohio State return, Buckeyes reconnect with in-state QB
Ohio State is back in touch with in-state quarterback Nathan Bernhard and Nate Roberts eyes a pair of visits.
Na'eem Offord still considering three ahead of big visits
Ohio State five-star commitment Na'eem Offord is still considering a pair of schools other than the Buckeyes.
Three Questions as Buckeyes get back to work for Marshall tuneup
With the early Improvement Week in the rearview mirror, Ohio State can start ramping up as the schedule gets tougher.