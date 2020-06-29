BuckeyeGrove - Elliott, Shazier named second-team All-Decade by Big Ten

The Big Ten began rolling out its All-Decade football team with running backs and linebackers Monday, and while no Buckeyes landed on the first team, a couple second-team slots were filled by former Ohio State players.

Former Buckeye running back Ezekiel Elliott and former linebacker Ryan Shazier each earned second-team honors after some of the best careers at each position in program history.

Playing in Columbus, Ohio, from 2013-15, Elliott finished second all-time behind only Archie Griffin in career rushing yards at Ohio State with 3,961. His stretch of games in the 2014 postseason, including three-straight 220-plus yard performances, propelled the Buckeyes to a national title.

Elliott was a second-team All-American and the Big Ten Running Back of the Year in 2015, and went on to become the No. 4 pick in the the NFL Draft.

Despite his accomplishments, Zeke was beaten out by Penn State's Saquon Barkley and Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor on the All-Decade first team.

Shazier racked up 317 total tackles for the Buckeyes from 2011-13, including 144 in 2013, a season in which he also recorded 23.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks en route to becoming a first-team All-American.

In the 2013 NFL Draft, Shazier was picked No. 15 overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Big Ten's first-team linebackers included Michigan's Devin Bush, Iowa's Josey Jewell and Wisconsin's Chris Borland.

The team will continue to be unveiled throughout the week, with the All-Decade offensive line slated to be announced on Tuesday.