The Buckeyes have made the most recent cut for four-star defensive tackle D'Von Ellies out of Owings Mills (Md.). The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder holds close to two dozen offers but has worked things down to a top-four, with the Buckeyes making the cut.

Ohio State, West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Rutgers all have risen to the top for Ellies as one of the elite defensive tackles in the nation is working his way through the process.

Ellies took part in one of the recent Ohio State one-day camps and spent a lot of time working out with defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

The relationship with the Ohio State defensive line coach has kept the Buckeyes in the running in this one.

"It was a great experience," Ellies said after the camp. "I got to learn a lot, I have never really had a coach like that. I got coached like it was a college experience. It was great, and I learned a lot."

After Ellies' camp experience he admitted that he did not want the process to drag on too much longer because wanted to be able to focus on his senior season. He s

"I will most likely make a decision at the end of the summer or the beginning of the season," Ellies said.