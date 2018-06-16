COLUMBUS, Ohio – After a mega-haul of defensive tackles in 2018, the Buckeyes can afford to be very selective in 2019 and really do their homework in taking one, maybe two, interior linemen for the upcoming class.

On Saturday it was D'Von Ellies turn to come put in work in front of Larry Johnson and the rest of the Ohio State coaches. The four-star lineman made the trip from Owings Mills (Md.) and came away very excited about the Ohio State program after a hard day of work.

"It was a great experience," Ellies said after the camp. "I got to learn a lot, I have never really had a coach like that. I got coached like it was a college experience. It was great, and I learned a lot."