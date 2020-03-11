After a sophomore year that saw him register 32 touchdowns, Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin running back Nicholas Singleton has become a hot commodity this winter. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound class of 2022 prospect has grabbed offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, and many others in recent months, making him one of the more heavily recruited backs nationally in his class.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day offered Singleton near the end of January on his visit to Governor Mifflin High School. Since that time, Singleton has kept in contact with the Ohio State coaches the best he can, funneling most of it through his high school coaches.

"Ohio State has stayed in contact with my coaches (recently)," Singleton stated. "I did talk to coach Alford just last week, just catching up."

Visiting Ohio State this spring has been a priority for Singleton, who initially was eyeing the Spring Game weekend of April 11th. That has been adjusted, but a firm date is in place now.

"I'm not coming to the spring game now" Singleton explained. "I will be coming with my coaches the weekend of April 4th. Coach Alford thought that weekend would be best. Spring game will be crazy."

That likely won't be Singleton's last visit to Columbus. A return trip in the summer is already being talked about.

"I think (the April 4th visit weekend) we will figure out the best date for camp or a campus tour with my family," he added.

Singleton made a stop at Wisconsin at the beginning of March and will visit Boston College this coming weekend and Penn State the following Friday.