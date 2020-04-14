The state of Louisiana is always a hotbed for football talent, though it is not an area that has historically sent a lot of players north to Ohio State. However in the 2022 class, one of the state's top talents has some ties to the state of Ohio in New Orleans Warren Easton cornerback Jyaire Brown.

The 6-foot, 185-pound prospect has amassed some big offers already from the likes of Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and others. Brown is hoping to add Ohio State to that group at some point during his recruiting process.

"I was born in Cincinnati and I lived there for about four years before I moved to New Orleans," Brown stated on the genesis of his interest in Ohio State. "I always grew up an Ohio State fan and a lot of my family is still there. That's always been a dream school, to have a chance to go back and play in front of my family. My oldest brother, my older sisters, my grandparents, my aunt, almost all of my immediate family (is still in the Cincinnati area)."

Ohio State's run of success over the past decade added to Brown's interest in the program.

"I was a big fan of Urban Meyer," Brown added. "Just how he controlled the program. They were always a winning a program. So Ohio State just caught my eye early and I guess it just stuck with me. Whenever I watch college football, a lot of times it is Ohio State. I really wanted to see Ohio State and LSU in the national championship."

Physically, Brown fits the mold of what Ohio State has historically looked for in its cornerbacks.

"I'm a big, physical cornerback," he stated. "I can come down and press and use my size and length to my advantage. I think within that, I have great feet and lateral movement."

Like all prospects in the 2022 class, the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed down what was supposed to be a busy spring. Brown was hoping to make several visits and had trips to four schools lined up, with more possibly coming, before things were shutdown.

"My first visit was supposed to be the week when they shut everything down," he explained. "I was going to visit Mississippi State. I was also going to visit Tennessee, Memphis and Virginia."

With over a dozen offers, including some of the nation's top programs, Brown isn't in a hurry at this point and is just evaluating the schools that have offered him.

"The most important thing is just having that connection with the coaching staff," Brown explained. "You want to have that family environment, somewhere that you can call home and feel comfortable."



