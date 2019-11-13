Elite list of options at the top for 2022 RB Emeka Megwa
FORT WORTH, Texas -- Emeka Megwa is no ordinary sophomore.The elite tailback looks as if he was built in a lab and his production on the field as a sophomore has been certainly noticed. This offsea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news