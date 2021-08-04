Elite 2023 OT talks interest in Buckeyes, contact with the staff
Massachusetts has not been a priority state for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail.
Only 13 prospects out of Massachusetts have been offered by the program in the Rivals.com era, with two of them – Armani Reeves and Camren Williams – signed with Ohio State in the 2012 cycle.
In the 2023 class, Ryan Day and his staff are keying in on a pair of offensive prospects from the state, with one of those being Samson Okunlola.
Okunlola, the No. 35 overall rising junior in the nation, spoke with BuckeyeGrove about his contact with the staff, Ohio State’s success on the field, and his assessment of the program.
“We talked a little back before the dead period about trying to get me out there real quick, but I couldn’t make it,” Okunlola said. “We’re still in contact, and I call them every so often. They’re pretty good coaches. Going to keep on talking. Overall, a pretty good bond.”
