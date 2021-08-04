Elite 2023 OT talks interest in Buckeyes, contact with the staff

Massachusetts has not been a priority state for the Buckeyes on the recruiting trail.

Only 13 prospects out of Massachusetts have been offered by the program in the Rivals.com era, with two of them – Armani Reeves and Camren Williams – signed with Ohio State in the 2012 cycle.

In the 2023 class, Ryan Day and his staff are keying in on a pair of offensive prospects from the state, with one of those being Samson Okunlola.