ATLANTA – The Buckeyes continue to work hard in the state of Florida and cornerback Kaiir Elam out of Palm Beach Gardens is a major target for many schools from across the nation. The class of 2019, Rivals250 defensive back already has more than two dozen offers from many of the major schools including the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder comes from a football playing family with his uncle Matt playing briefly for Urban Meyer at the University of Florida. Football may be the family business, but it has always been something that Kaiir has wanted to do without any pressure from the family.

"I was not forced into it," Elam said. "It is something that I love."

The four-star has been getting the full-court press from the Buckeyes with Meyer, Greg Schiano and Taver Johnson all involved in his recruitment. What is the message?