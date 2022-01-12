Eight teams that should be pleased after all-star weeks

ALABAMA

Aaron Anderson

So many of Alabama’s signees played in all-star events, which is a good sign for the Crimson Tide, and their receivers especially stood out. Aaron Anderson and Shazz Preston dominated at the Under Armour game and could be in the discussion for a move up in the rankings. Isaiah Bond showed off his elite speed in San Antonio. Linebackers Jihaad Campbell and Shawn Murphy, defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, offensive lineman Elijah Pritchett and others made a big impression as well.

*****

CLEMSON

Cade Klubnik

Five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for more than 200 yards and three touchdowns in the All-American Bowl as he more than backed up his five-star ranking and could be in contention for playing time next season. He was that impressive in San Antonio. Others stood out as well, including Adam Randall, who had his moments in Orlando and is a big-bodied target, four-star receiver Antonio Williams, who was one of the best players at the entire UA game and Jeadyn Lukus, who had an acrobatic interception that really stood out.

*****

GEORGIA

Mykel Williams

*****

MISSOURI

DJ Wesolak

When Missouri beat Georgia for five-star receiver Luther Burden it was a major recruiting coup, and the East St. Louis, Ill., standout proved why in Orlando where he took the opening play for a touchdown and looked solid all week in practice, too. Burden is special, and coach Eli Drinkwitz should find ways to get him the ball immediately. Boonville, Mo., defensive end DJ Wesolak played well at the All-American Bowl, DL Marquis Gracial is a work in progress but a huge body along the defensive front and unsigned offensive lineman Deshawn Woods had his impressive moments, too.

*****

NOTRE DAME

Jaylen Sneed

The linebacker group is going to be absolutely loaded in the coming years in South Bend as Jaylen Sneed, Niuafe Tuihalamaka and Joshua Burnham all were solid during the all-star events. Up front, Tyson Ford is huge and has length and was really impressive, and Aiden Gobaira plays with a non-stop motor. On offense, four-star receiver Tobias Merriweather has incredible length and great hands, and then up front Billy Schrauth is a physical, no-nonsense force. Aamil Wagner is undersized, but he’s surprisingly tough and strong, and more than held his own in San Antonio.

*****

OHIO STATE

Tegra Tshabola

The Buckeyes were another team with a ton of their future players at the all-star events, and many had their moments. Four-star quarterback Devin Brown was solid all week and receivers Kojo Antwi and Kyion Grayes looked good and should be major contributors down the road. Offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola is one of the best-looking prospects in the class and defensive end Caden Curry is undersized but when he can get going, finds his spots to make an impact. Omari Abor flashed at times, as did Kenyatta Jackson. Five-star linebacker CJ Hicks might have been the best of the bunch as he has great length and likes to play a physical style, which should fit in perfectly in Columbus.

*****

PENN STATE

Drew Allar

Four-star Drew Allar was the biggest and best-looking quarterback from a physical standpoint at any game, and while he struggled connecting with receivers in the All-American Bowl, his body of work throughout the week was really impressive. Running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen will provide the Nittany Lions a thunder and lightning attack, and both shined in different ways. Offensive lineman Drew Shelton had his moments, and five-star defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton was one of the best players in San Antonio. Four-star receiver Kaden Saunders had a great first practice but then was sidelined for the rest of the week in Orlando. He will be a huge weapon.

*****

TEXAS A&M

Deyon Bouie

The Under Armour Game was basically a Texas A&M commit list scrimmage as 15 signees were playing in the game and many showed out. Offensive lineman Kam Dewberry was impressive and showed his versatility. Patrick Williams Jr. is undersized, but he was outstanding and once he fills out even more he should dominate. Five-star receiver Evan Stewart is a speedster, four-star quarterback Conner Weigman flashed at times and five-star linebacker Harold Perkins mainly played linebacker but showed off great athletic ability. In San Antonio. Deyon Bouie played receiver and had a touchdown in the game. DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy and RB Le’Veon Moss showed up on the last day of Under Armour practices. It would have been interesting to see how they performed all week.

*****