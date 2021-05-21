COLUMBUS, Ohio –– It is no stretch to describe the linebacker position at Ohio State as being in a state of flux this offseason, even if the group returns Al Washington at coach and a stable of seniors in the mix for starting jobs.

Heavy personnel turnover, potential schematic changes and position switches are all among the factors contributing to that fact, and injuries to the likes of senior Dallas Gant and redshirt freshman Mitchell Melton only made matters more unclear this spring.

According to defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs though, the opportunities afforded to those that did see time in the middle of the Buckeye defense this spring did not go to waste.