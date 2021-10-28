Egbuka, Harrison follow trend of Ohio State receivers in special teams

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In recent years, Ohio State’s recruiting classes have contained elite wide receivers for position coach Brian Hartline to work with.

So far, 2021’s class has proved no different despite five-star Emeka Egbuka and four-star Marvin Harrison Jr. hardly seeing the field as wide receivers. Following the footsteps of past and present Ohio State receivers, the duo has made their initial impact through special teams.

As highly-regarded recruits, Harrison pointed to the precedent of Ohio State star receivers playing on special teams.

“You look at the guys who came before you, they all did it. From Terry McLaurin to even Chris (Olave), (every receiver) plays on special teams,” Harrison said. “You know it’s part of the process.”

Both freshmen have made their mark on special teams to this point, Egbuka as a kick returner and Harrison in the punting unit.

Egbuka has churned out five kick returns of 30-plus yards, good for second-best in the nation, and a national-best three returns of 40 or more yards.

Against Maryland, Egbuka was dominant in the return game, picking up 166 yards on four returns. He added a season-best 67-yard return against the Terrapins, helping push his average yards per attempt to 41.5.

As a whole this season, Egbuka has collected a Big Ten-best 317 return yards on just nine returns, good for an average of 35.2 yards per return.

“Our mindset is to return every kick if we can,” Egbuka said. “We’re always looking to break one open. We know we have the best kickoff return unit in the nation. We’re here to prove that.”



