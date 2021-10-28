Egbuka, Harrison follow trend of Ohio State receivers in special teams
COLUMBUS, Ohio — In recent years, Ohio State’s recruiting classes have contained elite wide receivers for position coach Brian Hartline to work with.
So far, 2021’s class has proved no different despite five-star Emeka Egbuka and four-star Marvin Harrison Jr. hardly seeing the field as wide receivers. Following the footsteps of past and present Ohio State receivers, the duo has made their initial impact through special teams.
As highly-regarded recruits, Harrison pointed to the precedent of Ohio State star receivers playing on special teams.
“You look at the guys who came before you, they all did it. From Terry McLaurin to even Chris (Olave), (every receiver) plays on special teams,” Harrison said. “You know it’s part of the process.”
Both freshmen have made their mark on special teams to this point, Egbuka as a kick returner and Harrison in the punting unit.
Egbuka has churned out five kick returns of 30-plus yards, good for second-best in the nation, and a national-best three returns of 40 or more yards.
Against Maryland, Egbuka was dominant in the return game, picking up 166 yards on four returns. He added a season-best 67-yard return against the Terrapins, helping push his average yards per attempt to 41.5.
As a whole this season, Egbuka has collected a Big Ten-best 317 return yards on just nine returns, good for an average of 35.2 yards per return.
“Our mindset is to return every kick if we can,” Egbuka said. “We’re always looking to break one open. We know we have the best kickoff return unit in the nation. We’re here to prove that.”
Harrison has made his mark on special teams and helped add points to the board, but not as a returner.
With 10 minutes to go in the first half against Indiana, the ball slipped through Hoosiers punter Jared Smolar’s hands. Harrison sprinted off of the right side of the line and corralled Smolar for an easy safety.
Focusing on his big play, which extended Ohio State’s lead to 15, Harrison said it helped him gain confidence as a freshman in the program.
“It was definitely a big confidence booster,” Harrison said. “We pride special teams here a lot, especially the young guys playing and making an impact on special teams. So I’m glad I can do that.”
The duo has also seen some playing time with the offense at the end of games.
Against the Hoosiers, the pair even had the opportunity to play with first-string quarterback C.J. Stroud, who stayed in the game with the No. 2 offense.
Those few drives gave Buckeyes fans a glimpse of what the future could be, as Stroud lined up with potential receiver starters Egbuka, Harrison and sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The freshmen showed flashes of their receiving talent as both brought in two receptions against the Hoosiers, with Harrison picking up 34 yards while Egbuka hauled in 29 yards.
As Harrison showed his receiving abilities Saturday, he said playing special teams has helped him improve as a receiver.
“Coach Parker [Fleming] preaches that. There’s a lot of special teams movements and drills that we do that incorporate into being a receiver,” Harrison said. “So I’m very thankful for him for teaching me those skills, that I definitely do bring to playing receiver as well.”
As the Buckeyes continue into the stretch run, head coach Ryan Day said he has been proud of Harrison and Egbuka’s contributions thus far in their short careers.
“It starts with special teams. I think his attitude has been excellent on kickoff return, on punt return. That's where it starts,” Day said. “He and Emeka both have been very, very good on special teams. It just translates over to playing on offense and defense.”