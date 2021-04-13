BuckeyeGrove - Egbuka, Carrico latest to lose black stripes in spring camp

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Two more Ohio State freshmen lost their black stripes Tuesday, as wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and linebacker Reid Carrico joined the growing contingent of young Buckeyes that are quickly developing in their first spring with the program. Egbuka, a five-star prospect out of Steilacoom, Washington, and the No. 1 WR and No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2021, became just the third Buckeye on offense to earn the distinction after fellow wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and four-star running back TreVeyon Henderson.

With Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba taking first-team reps in Monday's open practice, Egbuka took snaps with what appeared to be the second unit, alongside Harrison and third-year Buckeye Jameson Williams at receiver. Carrico entered the program as the No. 8 inside linebacker prospect in the country out of Ironton, Ohio, in the class of 2021, and was the No. 126 overall recruit in the class.

Carrico is just the second freshman on the Buckeye defense to lose his black stripe this spring, following five-star defensive end and fellow in-state prospect Jack Sawyer.

From growing up am OSU fan to officially joining the Buckeyes, @CarricoReid is Scarlet & Gray for life! Welcome to #H2 ‼️#GoBuckeyes