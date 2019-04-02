MASSILLON, Ohio -- West Bloomfield (Mich.) product Donovan Edwards is one of the best running backs in the 2021 class. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound prospect was in the midst of an outstanding sophomore season this past fall before it was cut short due to a broken ankle. Edwards is now back in action, however, and impressed at The Opening regional in Massillon (Ohio) on Sunday.

"(Recovery) is going good," said Edwards after the camp. "I'm a little tight right now but everything is going good."

Edwards received an early offer from Ohio State during his sophomore season and Ohio State has not slowed its pursuit of him during the coaching transition.

"I've talked to coach Ryan Day a few times and he came up to my school before the Dead Period," Edwards explained. "He is just telling me that he is excited about me and that he really wants me to go there. He said that he and coach Alford have me as like their number one target in the class of 2021."

Edwards estimates that he has visited Ohio State approximately half a dozen times so far as the Buckeyes are also recruiting his teammate, class of 2020 defensive back Makari Paige. Edwards has been impressed with the hospitality in Columbus on each trip.

"I'm interested for sure, I really like them a lot," he continued. "I like how they treat their players. No matter if you're like the top player or a walk-on, they treat you like family there."

The latest trip actually came on Monday as Edwards returned home from the camp on Sunday but made time to get back to Columbus the next day to check things out again.

"Everything went perfect," Edwards stated of his latest visit. "I still felt the same love from the coaches and the players."

While Ohio State has made a strong early impression, Edwards holds nearly 20 offers already and has nearly two years to make a decision. He is in no rush to do so at the moment.

"I'm just chillin' right now and taking my time with everything," he said.