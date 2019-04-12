COLUMBUS, Ohio – The annual Ohio State Spring Game is just a day away and on Friday morning the university announced that a famous alumnus will be taking part in the annual festivities as Eddie George has been named an honorary captain for the spring game.

It has been more than 20 years since the famous No. 27 called Ohio Stadium home. Ohio State fans far and wide will remember his 1995 Heisman Trophy season where he ran for 1,927 yards on the year and a record 314 yards against Illinois. George’s 3,768 yards still rank third all-time for the Buckeyes. Junior-to-be running back JK Dobbins could surpass George’s career numbers with another solid season as he sits at 2,456 yards through two seasons.

“The team is thrilled to have Eddie George back in Ohio Stadium with them,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said by way of a school-issued press release. “This coaching staff is thrilled, as well. He is a tremendous representative of this school and this program and we are certainly honored that he’ll be able to take part in this spring game weekend.”

George would go on to be a first-round pick by the Houston Oilers in the 1996 draft and would go on to be the NFL Rookie of the year. George would follow the Oilers through the move to Tennessee and become part of the Titans organization before finishing his career with the Dallas Cowboys.

During George’s nine-year career, he would go on to rush for 10,441 yards, ranking 28th all-time in NFL history for rushing yards. He would also score 78 touchdowns and catch 268 passes along the way.

George was enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

The spring game will take place on Saturday afternoon at Ohio Stadium at 12pm.