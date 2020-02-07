COLUMBUS, Ohio - One of the biggest adjustments for new players at Ohio State often isn't finding classrooms or dealing with a busy schedule, but the changes that go on in the weight room.

Mickey Marotti, the authority on all things strength and conditioning, has a reputation that precedes himself, possibly more than any other member of the coaching staff. It isn't easy and it certainly isn't fun, but in the end, all the work they've put in with Marotti pays off.

The early enrollees in the 2020 class have now been on campus for around a month, plenty of time to gather some first impressions of Marotti and the work he does with the Buckeyes, and so far the reviews are glowing.

"It's been awesome, Jack Miller said. "It's something like I've never experienced in my life, the type of training that we do and just how intense it is, but it's awesome. You can definitely see results in the first couple weeks."