COLUMBUS, Ohio – The early enrollees from the class of 2019 have had a couple of months to get adjusted to college life since starting the January semester at Ohio State. It is a chance for players to get a jump start on making the transition to a collegiate workload and of course, the work associated with being a member of the Ohio State football team.

Spring practice is right around the corner and for Ohio State’s early enrollees, it will be an opportunity to get a head start on their development as they work out with their new teammates and coaches and also a chance to start going through the physical transformations that occur as these players shed their labels of being high school stars and now become freshman football players at Ohio State.

For now, these new players really are only getting the opportunity to do non-football types of activities as ‘winter workouts’ have been going on over at the WHAC under the watchful eye of Mickey Marotti and his strength staff.

Every year one of the first things that new players notice is the change in intensity and structure of the workout program and this year is no different.

“We've been doing some things I've never done before,” freshman wide receiver Garrett Wilson said earlier this month. “The lifts we've been doing are crazy.”