Early enrollees adjust to new life at Ohio State
Along with a pair of fresh faces out of the transfer portal, 11 members of Ohio State’s 2022 class arrived in Columbus a semester early to jump ahead.
Head coach Ryan Day welcomed the 13 new Buckeyes to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in January and the group has already hit the ground running with offseason workouts, adjusting well to their new home.
“Got some really good feedback on all of them. I think it's a good class,” Day said. “Now, these guys get a chance to really spend seven weeks working on their bodies as they head into spring practice. It's been good.”
The class of 2022, in particular, was formed through a mix of traditional recruiting and peer recruiting, helped by the efforts of “Captain Buckeye” C.J. Hicks.
But once Hicks and other early commits secured new members of the class, the relationships didn’t stop there, growing and gelling together as a group before they were able to be on campus together.
“Nowadays with social media and the internet and everything that goes on and text messaging, these guys have already had relationships before they got here,” Day said. “When they got here, it wasn't like when we got here and we showed up and just got the chance to meet each other when we first showed up to preseason camp. Now, they come in January, they've known each other.”
As an Ohio native, Hicks was a near-constant presence at Buckeyes’ home games last season at which he was able to forge connections and get comfortable prior to arriving on campus.
As Hicks has emerged as an early leader for this freshman group, he said he’s already begun to show off his leadership qualities.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been trying to keep all the guys in check, making sure all of us communicate with each other and all of us just hang out with each other,” Hicks said. “No matter what it is, offense or defense, just coming here, staying together, becoming a family and part of the brotherhood.”
Similarly to Hicks, four-star linebacker Gabe Powers hails from Ohio and grew up an Ohio State fan.
Now in his first month with the program, Powers said that experiences have met his expectations so far.
“I knew that they were going to work us really hard,” Powers said. “It’s hard work but that’s what we came here for.”
While Hicks, Powers and four-star cornerback Jyaire Brown all represent Ohio among the early enrollees, with the majority of the already-arrived freshmen coming from outside of the state.
One of those out-of-state early enrollees, four-star safety and Florida native Kye Stokes said one of the primary adjustments he had to make was to the Ohio weather.
“Coming from Florida, I’m actually kind of enjoying it right now, like it being my first time seeing snow,” Stokes said. “It’s interesting, I haven’t gotten tired of it yet.”
With a focus on football, Stokes said, in his short time in Columbus, he’s already picked up some skills that will help his career down the line.
“Minor techniques of playing safety, the dos and do nots, just the small things that some of the older guys have picked up over the years that they have instilled in me,” Stokes said.
Joining the Buckeyes’ 11 early enrollees are transfers linebacker DeaMonte Trayanum and safety Tanner McCallister.
Trayanum, an Akron native, spent the previous two seasons at Arizona State, while McCallister joined his former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma State Jim Knowles in Columbus for his final season of eligibility.
As he is already used to the grind of college football, Trayanum said the transition back home has gone smooth.
“It’s never really a transition when you’re coming back home,” Trayanum said. “I’ve just been loving it everyday since I’ve been here.”
As the Buckeyes are still weeks away from spring practices, Hicks said that it has been enjoyable to see the early enrollees mesh so far.
“It’s kinda cool seeing everything that just fell into place,” Hicks said.