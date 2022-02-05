Early enrollees adjust to new life at Ohio State

Along with a pair of fresh faces out of the transfer portal, 11 members of Ohio State’s 2022 class arrived in Columbus a semester early to jump ahead.

Head coach Ryan Day welcomed the 13 new Buckeyes to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in January and the group has already hit the ground running with offseason workouts, adjusting well to their new home.

“Got some really good feedback on all of them. I think it's a good class,” Day said. “Now, these guys get a chance to really spend seven weeks working on their bodies as they head into spring practice. It's been good.”

The class of 2022, in particular, was formed through a mix of traditional recruiting and peer recruiting, helped by the efforts of “Captain Buckeye” C.J. Hicks.

But once Hicks and other early commits secured new members of the class, the relationships didn’t stop there, growing and gelling together as a group before they were able to be on campus together.

“Nowadays with social media and the internet and everything that goes on and text messaging, these guys have already had relationships before they got here,” Day said. “When they got here, it wasn't like when we got here and we showed up and just got the chance to meet each other when we first showed up to preseason camp. Now, they come in January, they've known each other.”

As an Ohio native, Hicks was a near-constant presence at Buckeyes’ home games last season at which he was able to forge connections and get comfortable prior to arriving on campus.

As Hicks has emerged as an early leader for this freshman group, he said he’s already begun to show off his leadership qualities.

“Since I’ve been here, I’ve been trying to keep all the guys in check, making sure all of us communicate with each other and all of us just hang out with each other,” Hicks said. “No matter what it is, offense or defense, just coming here, staying together, becoming a family and part of the brotherhood.”