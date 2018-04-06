COLUMBUS, Ohio- Cornerback is one of the younger positions on defense at Ohio State. Even with Damon Arnette and Kendall Sheffield returning in 2018, the position is filled with players that have not had much playing time.

For both of the two early-enrollees at corner, Tyreke Johnson and Sevyn Banks, playing time is already in sight. For a position that strives to rotate fresh players in and out of the secondary, the two freshmen, with the impact they are making during the spring, have a legitimate shot to earn playing time once the regular season starts in September.

Jeffery Okudah already has an idea of what the two first years will be like based on where they are from. With Tyreke Johnson being from Jacksonville and Banks being from Orlando, Okudah said that Florida natives come in with a lot of juice and already have a swagger coming into the Ohio State program.