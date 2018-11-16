As the Buckeyes get ready to go after their 10th win of the season at Maryland, the Ohio State Men's Basketball team was in action on Thursday night at Creighton and got out of town with a big 69-60 win over the Blue Jays. Chris Holtmann's team is now 3-0 on a young season and after the Buckeyes were picked to finish anywhere between 8th and 12th in the Big Ten, do we know more about this team than we thought we did? Are they going to be better than anyone expected? We are talking a little basketball as we go unscripted with you.