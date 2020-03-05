E.J. Liddell takes over on Senior Night
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Thursday night's game was a celebration of the seniors for Ohio State and the years they have put into the programs as Buckeyes.
The focus before and after the game was on Andre Wesson and Danny Hummer who played their final game on the Scarlet and Gray court at Value City Arena.
A large Thursday night crowd gave a long, standing ovation for these seniors during presentations of framed jerseys and post-game speeches about their time at Ohio State, but during the game?
The veterans moved out of the way as freshman E.J. Liddell took over in Ohio State's 71-63 win over Illinois.
The Belleville, Ill., native wreaked havoc on his home state's team, notching his first career double-double with 17 points (tied career high) and 11 rebounds (career high) on 7-of-9 shooting.
With the Buckeyes once again working on a short rotation (just six players on the court for more than 10 minutes) with Kyle Young and Alonzo Gaffney out, it was Liddell who dominated off the bench for Ohio State.
"I thought today his offense and defense were critical," head coach Chris Holtmann said. "He was phenomenal, and now we have to see if he can keep doing that."
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news