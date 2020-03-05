COLUMBUS, Ohio - Thursday night's game was a celebration of the seniors for Ohio State and the years they have put into the programs as Buckeyes.

The focus before and after the game was on Andre Wesson and Danny Hummer who played their final game on the Scarlet and Gray court at Value City Arena.

A large Thursday night crowd gave a long, standing ovation for these seniors during presentations of framed jerseys and post-game speeches about their time at Ohio State, but during the game?

The veterans moved out of the way as freshman E.J. Liddell took over in Ohio State's 71-63 win over Illinois.